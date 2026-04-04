Lakers Star Explodes in G League Playoffs as Fans Urge JJ Redick to Act Amid Luka Doncic Injury

Laker Nation is sulking after hearing the news about Luka Doncic. The scintillating guard is out indefinitely, leaving the Lakers wounded right before the postseason. But it’s possible JJ Redick has the answer to his conundrum inside the building. A forgotten young star, Dalton Knecht, could be shooting his way into the rotation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former first-round pick has fallen out of the pecking order after a sensational start to his career last season. Knecht’s currently in the G-League, playing for the South Bay Lakers. And he made a statement in their playoff game against Rio Grande. Knecht snapped his cold scoring streak with a first half that couldn’t be ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knecht had 21 points, making eight of his 11 attempts from the floor. The Lakers’ sharpshooter also compiled eight rebounds. The South Bay Lakers won comfortably. Dalton Knecht finished the game with a double-double, including 24 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in just 27 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Bay Lakers (@southbaylakers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a performance the 6’6” forward needed more than anything else in the world. The Lakers had lost belief in his abilities. He had slid to the end of the bench, barely getting into games. That impacted his confidence as Dalton Knecht scored just 8 points in the South Bay Lakers’ prior clash against the San Diego Clippers. But the floor is open for everybody right now.

JJ Redick isn’t looking to replace Luka Doncic. The Lakers head coach can’t replace the six-time All-Star’s impact with just one player. They need to make up for his absence through community. Laker Nation believes Dalton Knecht needs to be a part of that group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laker Nation endorses Dalton Knecht after his splendid night

JJ Redick hasn’t lost all hope in Dalton Knecht. He was sent to the G-League to get regular playing time and enjoy the game again. Since a rescinded trade to the Hornets last season, the 24-year-old has struggled to stay consistent. But with Doncic’s injury, there’s an urgency in the Lakers locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans saw Knecht’s display as convincing enough for him to step up. “Hope he’ll get Laker playing minutes now since Luka out,” a fan mentioned. There’s an upside to having Dalton Knecht. Particularly, he’s highly rated as a three-point specialist. With Doncic’s volume shooting off the table, the former first-round pick can fill that void for the Lakers.

“Found someone to fill Luka’s shoes,” a fan said with optimism. Dalton Knecht won’t be playing with nearly the same usage rate. However, he’s somebody who can help. With three years of college experience before the NBA, Knecht is a savvy basketball player. He can make the right reads and the big plays with confidence behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s one thing to do in the G-League and another to replicate that success in the NBA. Still, Lakers fans want Redick to insert Knecht into the rotation just as he’s found some good rhythm. “He’s unstoppable right now!” one fan even said.

There’s not much to look at from Knecht’s second year with the Lakers. But in his rookie season, he made a difference at times. He tied the rookie record of 9 threes against the Jazz last season. He also shot close to 38% from beyond the arc. “PLAY THIS MAN,” a fan demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other end, some fans even raised a voice against JJ Redick. “JJ see this and still don’t want to give him minutes,” they wrote. But managing the Lakers roster is a lot more complicated. With Luka Doncic gone, the Lakers do need shooting. Dalton Knecht is arguably a top-tier shooter on their roster, besides Austin Reaves and Luke Kennard.

However, there have been issues with his defense and team play, which forced Redick to make the difficult call. For Knecht to find a way back will need him to repair those flaws. The Lakers have had that selfless spirit since March. If the Lakers sophomore can tap into the culture and stay confident, there’s a chance.

With Doncic’s injury, the door is open for the likes of Knecht, Bronny James, and even Adou Thiero. It’s difficult for a player who has barely seen the floor to be called up for the postseason. But the need of the hour matches Knecht’s skillset. He can shoot and create his own offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason LeBron James felt the Lakers got a “steal” with the 24-year-old. The question is, will Dalton Knecht get a chance to prove him right?