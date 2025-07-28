Lakers Star Markieff Morris Breaks Silence After Brother Marcus Morris’ Arrest

“We’ve shared a room, shared a bed, shared the bathtub. Shared everything. It don’t get no closer than that.” That’s how Markieff Morris once described his bond with his twin brother, Marcus. They are two of the toughest, most inseparable players in the NBA, a duo that has navigated the league’s highs and lows together. But this week, that bond is being tested in a very public and painful way.

On Sunday, news broke that Marcus Morris, a 13-year NBA veteran, had been arrested in Broward County, Florida. According to reports, he was taken into custody on a fraud charge, stemming from an out-of-state warrant for allegedly writing a bad check, and is being held without bond. The arrest came as a complete shock to the NBA community. Morris, an unsigned free agent, had recently begun transitioning into media work, appearing on ESPN’s “First Take.” The public conversation around him was about his next chapter, not any looming legal trouble.

While this isn’t Morris’s first time dealing with legal issues—he entered a diversion program for a battery charge in 2012 and was acquitted of assau– charges in 2015—those past run-ins were seen as a closed chapter. They only resurfaced in the media as historical context after this new, unexpected arrest, not as a warning sign of things to come.

But while the world was reacting to the headlines, his brother, Lakers forward Markieff Morris, was dealing with the human side of the story. And he broke immediately broke his silence, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his brother and call out the way the situation was handled.

“The wording is crazy,” Markieff wrote. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud shit. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s— man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s— gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

It was a raw, heartfelt response—exactly what fans have come to expect from the Morris twins. Their loyalty is legendary, something that was also clear during their intense feud with Nikola Jokic. After Jokic delivered a brutal hit on Markieff in 2021, Marcus didn’t hesitate to respond on social media, starting a dramatic back-and-forth with the Jokic brothers that grabbed the NBA’s full attention. The message was simple: mess with one Morris twin, and you’re dealing with both.

And as it turns out, that feud hasn’t cooled off one bit.

Morris twins address old rumors and reignite a new feud on Shaq’s podcast

Just days before Marcus’s arrest made headlines, the Morris twins sat down with Shaquille O’Neal for an appearance on The Big Podcast. The conversation quickly turned to their past, including a 2015 incident where they were accused of assaul—- a former mentor. That story, reportedly spread by Charles Barkley, was met with laughter and a firm denial from the twins. “Hell no. That’s not a true story. No,” Marcus said. “We was not guilty. So, you know, we’re going to move forward like that.”

But while they were quick to shut down old beef, they wasted no time in reigniting a more recent one: their infamous feud with Nikola Jokic and his MMA-trained brothers. When the infamous 2021 incident came up, Markieff quickly dismissed any idea that he or his brother were scared of the Jokics. “The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too,”

USA Today via Reuters LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (middle) and Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (right) are separated by players and officials during the first half of game five in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Markieff said. “I’m 6-10, 270. It ain’t like I’m a small guy. I’m bigger than them.” Marcus then followed up with a direct challenge—one that had fans buzzing: a boxing match, with one important rule. “As long as you can’t use your feet. No kicking,” he said. “They’d be grabbing feet and all that. We can’t do that. We can get it on straight.”

Markieff also talked about the incident itself again, insisting his initial foul was just part of the game and calling Jokic’s retaliation cheap. “Him hitting me from the back was dirty,” he said. “I walked back to the other side of the court. I had no idea he was going to hit me. It was like I was in a car accident, honestly.”

A real-life fight is unlikely, but the trash talk served as another reminder of how the Morris twins operate—with unwavering loyalty and absolutely no fear. Whether it’s standing up to an MVP or supporting each other through legal trouble, their brotherhood doesn’t bend.

This latest chapter—from podcast fireworks to a serious legal turn—proves again that the Morris twins are never far from the spotlight. And no matter what happens, they’ll always show up for each other, ready to fight—on the court, in the media, or anywhere else their name is on the line.