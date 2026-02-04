Lakers Take Decision on LeBron James’ Future Ahead of Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is also the time for everyone’s favorite annual sport: Will LeBron James get traded? The speculative fever surrounding LeBron James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has peaked in recent days. Charles Barkley declared this is James’ last deadline, if not the last season with them. Cleveland kept a door open for his return. While the league is reeling from James Harden’s abrupt trade, the Clippers’ crosstown rivals gave a definitive conclusion to this season’s Bron Tradewatch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

League sources have confirmed that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will finish the 2025-26 season exactly where he started with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite swirling rumors of a potential late-career relocation to the Warriors or Cavaliers, James’ camp and the Lakers are sticking to his no-trade clause to stay with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic.

Perfect timing too. His other kid, Austin Reaves is back today. His return from the calf injury gave the Lakers the resurgence they so needed to get a 125-109 win over the Nets. With the Lakers’ offense whole again, they could make another bid for playoff contention again.

ADVERTISEMENT

James has no intention of joining a new team before the current campaign concludes. Most think this is a subtle message to the Lakers front office, too, that has been dealing with some internal drama since the $10 billion sale in June.

On the other side of LA, James Harden and the Clippers couldn’t agree on a long-term contract extension. That led to Harden demanding a trade, which reportedly was finalized today, without any buildup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harden’s move fueled speculation if James would waive his no-trade clause. The verdict is a definitive no and we can resume the game for the offseason now.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James’ decision should recenter the Lakers

Without Austin Reaves, the Lakers had been on a rollercoaster, Not only did the same old defensive issues persist, the offensive cohesion had also faltered. JJ Redick repeatedly provoked Luka Doncic and LeBron James to take charge of restoring the offense.

Throw in an incendiary editorial about Jeanie Buss allegedly wanting Bron gone, and fans and Charles Barkley were sure a mid-season divorce between the 41-year-old superstar and the team is impending. The shaky run they’ve been on also fueled speculation that James was done with the team. To his credit, Rich Paul avoided hinting on his podcast about what was on Bron’s mind throughout this all

This decision 48 hours before the trade deadline expired effectively hits the pause button on the growing narrative. On the Lakers side, the move to keep James stands in stark contrast to the aggressive moves elsewhere, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent blockbuster acquisition of James Harden.

ADVERTISEMENT

James’ $52.6 million contract is still expiring after this season, though. Some still think he’ll retire after this season or take his swan-song to Cleveland. While the long-term future remains shrouded in uncertainty, the immediate focus has shifted back to the Lakers’ quest for a deep postseason run alongside his new running mate, Luka Doncic and a returning Austin Reaves.