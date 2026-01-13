Lakers Target $33M Bulls Star Amid Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

After the unsuccessful pursuit of Miami’s Andrew Wiggins or New Orleans’ Herb Jones, the Lakers have expanded their search list. The need for a 3-and-D wing with size to provide some point-of-attack resistance remains a priority. GM Rob Pelinka even inquired about Jonathan Kuminga, and also another lottery pick from the 2020 draft.

With three weeks left until the February 5 deadline, the Lakers are scrambling to find a solution to pair with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. That search has now made a 24-year-old Bulls star a potential target. According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, “The Lakers have checked in with the Bulls during trade season on Isaac Okoro.” The #5 pick of the 2020 draft signed a 3-year $33 million deal and is in his second year of the contract. What package can the Lakers create to trade for the former Auburn star?

“Okoro’s $11 million salary can be matched with one of LA’s expirings + Dalton Knecht as a sweetener,” Sidery concluded. Okoro affects the Lakers’ future financial flexibility as he has two more years left on his deal, worth around $11 million per season. But he is a major upgrade in terms of what the Lakers have on the wings defensively. The Bulls will definitely more as Knecht is viewed as “zero trade value around the NBA.” To match contracts, Pelinka will have to trade an expiring contract of either Maxi Kleber or Gabe Vincent. But Okoro has had his fair share of problems this season.

Despite starting 30 games this season, the Bulls star is averaging fewer points (8.6) than in his rookie season (9.6). The 24-year-old is a decent and physical defender with 3-and-D potential. However, he is a low-volume three-point shooter (career 35% on 2.7 attempts per game). His inconsistency in scoring has been visible this season. Okoro dropped 8-10 FG en route to his 24 points a night against the Pelicans. However, against the Celtics, he went 1-7, with a conversion rate of just 14.3%.

This could be the reason why he is not at the top of the Lakers’ list. NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that Lakers ” did call Golden State about Jonathan Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency. I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market.”

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging just 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. While he did earn a call in the rotation but he is back to playing just limited minutes. Warriors HC Steve Kerr even views Kuminga as a poor fit next to Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Now could be the right time for the Lakers to make that offer, as JK’s trade value is reportedly at an “all-time low”.

Before Jonathan Kuminga, the Lakers had other targets

Even in the summer, the Lakers were reportedly interested in multiple players, but the front office prioritized financial flexibility. That’s why the search is on before the trade deadline. They are even ready to “sacrifice their projected financial flexibility in the summer” if they can land a “real needle-mover” at the deadline.

Miami’s Andrew Wiggins is still at the top of the list, and it’s not new. For months, the Heat front office has not budged on its demand for its 30-year-old star. The Heat front office is reportedly asking for a first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, and Rui Hachimura in exchange for Wiggins. The Lakers, on the other hand, remain hesitant to give up multiple players. So, the search continued with the Pelicans star now as the potential target.

Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III have been top names on their radar. Murphy III’s demands from the fans intensified after his 42 points against the Lakers. Even LeBron James dropped in praise, “Hell of a player,” the four-time NBA champion said. The Pelicans are in no rush to trade one of their core players. But the Lakers will have to act sooner rather than later.