Lakers Teammates Save Luka Doncic From Ejection as NBA Punishment Looms

First, the teammates intervened to stop the feud with coach JJ Redick, and now they stepped in again. On Thursday, when the Lakers faced the Nuggets, at halftime, Luka Doncic had to be separated from the officials. For the second game in a row, the Slovenian superstar received a technical foul, further adding worries for the team.

With 5:43 left in the second frame, Doncic turned to the referee, who showed him the tech. The Lakers star was confused and had his hands in the air when he uttered, “What?” While the Slovenian was unsure, there is context behind his 15th technical foul of the season.

Just a play before Luka Doncic didn’t get a call on his pull-up from midrange. That’s when he looked at the official and said something very quickly, while going back to stop the Nuggets’ attack. Apparently, the referee waited for Denver to score before giving Luka a tech. At the time, he kept smiling and laughing in disbelief and went on to continue the next play.

But at halftime, Doncic wanted his explanations and was engaged in an animated chat. Teammates Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt intervened and separated the 6x All-Star. Even though they pushed Doncic away, the teammates kept hounding the referees. LeBron James, Bronny James, Smart and Jaxon Hayes all had extended conversations with the officials.

For now, this remains his 15th technical foul of the regular season. The rulebook states that any player accumulating 16 technical fouls will be suspended for one game with a $5,000 fine. Interestingly, Luka has never been suspended for technical fouls. He hit his 16th in March 2023 (vs Hornets), but the NBA rescinded it. Similarly, for the 21-22 season, the NBA rescinded the 16th foul.

So, there is hope for the Lakers star to plead his case. But this incident meant that in back-to-back games, the Slovenian received a tech.

JJ Redick’s wish for Luka Doncic goes unheard

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, during the second quarter, Luka got his 14th T of the season. Doncic stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first attempt. Immediately afterward, he began arguing with officials about a missed lane violation. After draining his second shot, the Lakers star continued voicing his frustration, which eventually led to a technical foul being called.

Before the Nuggets game on Thursday, the head coach addressed the media about the potential suspension. “He’s aware that he’s close. And he’s trying [to not draw more]”, said JJ Redick. However, that wish of the head coach did not come true, as the Lakers’ superstar and his constant jawing at the officials continued.

But to Doncic’s credit, his 13th technical came against Denver on January 20. Suggesting that the All-Star had begun controlling the behavior that often frustrates officials. He and the Lakers nation will be hoping that the NBA rescinds the recent tech. After all, they still have 20 games left, and the West remains stacked.