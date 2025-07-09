Lakers’ Top Free Agent Target Set to Join Warriors as Jonathan Kuminga Trade Looms, Per Insider

As the NBA’s free agency frenzy continues to unfold, the Golden State Warriors are quietly reshaping their roster. And in the process, they may have just stolen a key target right from under the nose of their conference rival. With the Lakers actively addressing holes across their rotation this offseason, one glaring gap remained: defensive backcourt depth.

All signs pointed to a key name stepping into that role, someone who had mutual interest with the Lakers and had ties to Southern California. Moreover, he was reportedly trending toward purple and gold. But now? The script has flipped. It was supposed to be a savvy move for Los Angeles. Add a gritty guard who defends, shoots 36% from three, and knows how to win. Instead, @TheSteinLine dropped the bomb.

“The Warriors have emerged as a strong contender to bring back De’Anthony Melton in free agency, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, in addition to Golden State’s well-chronicled interest in signing Al Horford,” wrote TheSteinLine on X. And just like that, the Lakers’ top free agent guard target is now on the verge of going back to the Bay. “That’s the way this has been trending. Would have been a great fit on the Lakers,” added @Trevor_Lane in a repost of Stein’s update.

He’s the quintessential role player who makes winning plays. A positive impact player whose teams have been +2.9 per 100 possessions with him on the court. A healthy Melton could’ve been a major upgrade over Gabe Vincent and a reliable playoff closer. If Golden State signs Al Horford using their $5.7M taxpayer mid-level exception, that all but confirms they’ll be filling out the rest of the roster with minimum deals. That’s where Melton fits in. With a limited free agent market and a prove-it deal likely, the Warriors have the inside track. “Some of the buzz linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers has died down in recent weeks,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, while confirming Golden State’s rising interest.

This would be a blow for the Lakers, who have been methodically filling out their roster. Signing Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and bringing back Jaxson Hayes. But Melton would’ve been the final backcourt piece. Instead, LA may have to watch a division rival get stronger on both ends. And while Golden State prepares for a reunion with Melton, the bigger storyline quietly bubbling under the surface involves Jonathan Kuminga.

Are the Warriors set on trading Jonathan Kuminga ?

The 22-year-old forward, once considered a foundational piece, is now reportedly on the trading block. With underwhelming offers and things looking to come to a ‘standstill’ as reported by Evan Sidery, particularly with the Warriors seeking real value in return. On The Zach Lowe Show, Howard Beck said it plainly, “I’m gonna bet right now as we sit here on July 7th with all this summer to go that ultimately when the wheel stops spinning, Jonathan Kuminga is elsewhere and the Warriors have got some stuff that they like better back.”

Zach Lowe confirmed that trade talks have been sluggish due to the complex base-year compensation rules. Adding, “From what I’ve heard… this might take a while because I think the Warriors want real stuff back, like a decent young player, a first-round pick. And the team that’s getting Kuminga is like… the price is just a little rich for our bloo-.” Teams like the Jazz, Kings, Heat, Pelicans, and Wizards have been floated as potential suitors, but Golden State hasn’t bitten. The most notable offer came from the Bucks…a sign-and-trade deal as per NBA insider Evan Sidery.

The Utah Jazz now looms as a dark horse. After moving John Collins, they’ve opened up cap space and could offer a compelling return in Taylor Hendricks, a 2023 lottery pick with an upside and a skillset that fits Golden State’s system. If the Jazz also includes one of their many future firsts, that may finally unlock the deal.

If the Warriors walk away from this offseason with Al Horford, a healthy De’Anthony Melton, and a trade return for Kuminga. That nets them someone like Taylor Hendricks and a first-rounder? That’s a win. Meanwhile, the Lakers seemed to be building toward a two-way upgrade at guard. May have just watched their best bet head back to the Bay.

The opportunity was there. The interest was mutual. But Melton potentially slipping away to Golden State is another reminder of how fast the board shifts in NBA free agency. And with Kuminga likely gone soon, the Warriors’ next move might be even louder.