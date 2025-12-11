Lakers Trade Rumors: Pelicans Make $67.5M Decision Tied to JJ Redick’s Defensive Issues

The Lakers are fresh off suffering a hammering 132-119 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, and that result has opened up some wounds in their roster. There were glaring defensive issues on display for the Purple and Gold, and with the trade window approaching, the front office will be on the lookout to make a few tweaks to strengthen the roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid several rumours, one player who stands out is New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones. The 27-year-old forward could be on his way out this year as the Pelicans are currently sitting in 15th spot with a horrible 3-22 record in the ongoing season.

Many fans and analysts believe that Jones is the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle for the Lakers, as the versatile defender may just allow the supremely talented Luka Doncic, Austin Reeves, and even LeBron James to play with more freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Jones is unlikely to move to Los Angeles, highlighting the defensive stopper’s significance to this Pelicans outfit. While also sharing news about his contract extension in July, Woike doesn’t believe the Pelicans’ front office will allow him to move again.

Jones is an extremely valuable player for New Orleans, and the front office is aware of that fact, hence they tied him down with a three-year contract extension with the forward in July worth almost $68 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has evolved from being a second-round pick in 2021 to a two-way stalwart for the Pelicans. He was selected in the All-Defensive first team for his heroics in the 2023-24 season.

On the other hand, NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently revealed in Bleacher Report Live Stream that the Pelicans are open to listening to offers for Jones, with plenty of teams interested in the New Orleans forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“There are definitely teams that believe that have told me as recently as today that New Orleans is now starting to listen and at least show some type of willingness to listen on guys like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy as well,” Fischer said on the Bleacher Report live show from last week. “And those guys are going to have a lot of interest around the league.”

So the Lakers won’t go down without putting up a fight for the Pelicans star once the trade window arrives, as they desperately need defensive pieces to unleash their offensive power fully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Herb Jones would instantly improve the Lakers?

Just looking at the NBA standings, one may feel that the New Orleans Pelicans have nothing to offer as they have the worst record in the NBA this season. However, some talent on the roster could well be crucial pieces in the trade window.

Imago Oct 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) gains control of a loose ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Herb Jones is one such name, even though he is not a superstar, but he would fit this Lakers roster like a glove. The 6’7” forward who is averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season may not look like a player making a lot of difference. But one must look beyond the stat sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers desperately lack depth in defensive pieces, and that’s exactly where Jones thrives. While his offensive abilities are nothing to write home about, it’s not a big concern for JJ Redick, as he already has plenty of firepower on offense.

Jones, currently, is one of the best defenders around as he brings verticality, energy, strength, and effort, basically everything that makes a perimeter defender thrive in the NBA. His on-the-ball playmaking and off-the-ball hustle make him an ideal fit in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are sixth in the offensive ranking this season, denoting that they already have an offensive unit worthy of fighting for the Championship. However, the same cannot be said about their defensive rankings, as they are ranked 21st on the defensive front. This is where Herb Jones could come in handy, and many believe that his inclusion would elevate JJ Redick’s team tenfold, boosting their push for the title.