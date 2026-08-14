Lakers 2026-27 Schedule: All Dates and Notable Matches

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t get much time to ease into 2026-27. Their opening stretch immediately puts familiar rivals in front of them. That makes the first few weeks especially interesting for Lakers fans. Every early result could shape expectations around this team. Luka Doncic enters another season carrying major offensive responsibility. Austin Reaves also has a bigger role to handle.

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From the season opener to rivalry games, marquee matchups and other key dates throughout the campaign, there’s plenty to keep an eye on. So, which games should Lakers fans have on their calendars? Here’s a complete look at the Lakers’ 2026-27 schedule, including all dates and the most notable matchups.

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Lakers 2026-27 Schedule: Full List of Dates and Matchups

The Lakers open their 2026-27 regular season at home against the Golden State Warriors on October 21, giving Luka Dončić and company a tough matchup right from the start. The schedule then continues with a mix of Western Conference rivals, road trips and nationally televised games, giving Los Angeles plenty of early tests.

As the season moves along, the Lakers will face several of the league’s top teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. There are also multiple meetings with familiar Western Conference opponents such as the Warriors, Clippers, Suns and Mavericks.

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The schedule includes a number of back-to-back sets and stretches of road games that could test the Lakers’ depth over the course of the season. Two games will also be determined based on the results of the NBA Cup, while the regular season is scheduled to conclude on April 11, 2027.

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Date Matchup Time (PT) TV/Streaming Oct. 21 vs. Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM ESPN Oct. 23 vs. LA Clippers 7:00 PM TBD Oct. 27 vs. Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 PM NBC/Peacock

Lakers vs. Warriors: 2026-27 Schedule and Matchups

The Lakers and Warriors remain one of the NBA’s most recognizable Western Conference matchups, and their 2026-27 meetings will once again give fans plenty to circle. The first comes on October 21 in Los Angeles, with Luka Dončić and the Lakers hosting Stephen Curry and Golden State in the season opener.

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The teams will meet multiple times throughout the regular season, giving both sides several chances to renew the rivalry. With Curry leading Golden State and Dončić headlining the Lakers, these matchups should draw plenty of attention whenever they appear on the schedule.

Lakers vs. Clippers: 2026-27 Schedule and Rivalry Games

The Lakers and Clippers will meet four times during the 2026-27 regular season, with the rivalry beginning on October 23 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers then make the short trip across Los Angeles on October 29 for the second meeting.

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The teams meet twice more in the new year, with the Lakers visiting the Clippers on January 22 before hosting them on February 20. With four meetings spread across the season, each game gives both Los Angeles teams another chance to make their mark in the Western Conference.

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Lakers vs. Celtics: 2026-27 Schedule and Matchups

Boston appears twice on the Lakers’ regular-season schedule. The Celtics visit Los Angeles on January 8. The Lakers then travel to Boston on February 3. Both meetings carry the weight of basketball’s biggest rivalry. They also provide useful tests against Eastern Conference competition. The first matchup comes during a busy January stretch. The second arrives during an especially demanding road sequence.

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Lakers 2026-27 Key Players to Watch: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and More

Luka Doncic will remain the Lakers’ offensive centerpiece this season. His scoring and playmaking should drive the team’s attack. Austin Reaves enters the season with increased responsibility alongside Doncic. Walker Kessler gives Los Angeles a much-needed defensive presence inside.

His rebounding and rim protection could change the Lakers’ frontcourt. Quentin Grimes adds shooting, athleticism, and another reliable perimeter option. Collin Sexton brings scoring and energy to the Lakers’ backcourt. Kevon Looney also adds experience and toughness around the basket. With several new faces joining Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers’ chemistry will be worth watching.

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How to Watch the Lakers 2026-27 Games: TV Channels and Live Streaming

The Lakers have 34 nationally televised games scheduled this season. That total matches the league’s highest national television figure. Eighteen nationally televised games will come at home. Amazon Prime carries 10 games from the national schedule. NBC and Peacock combine for another eight broadcasts. ESPN and the ESPN App also carry eight games.

ABC and the ESPN App handle five additional broadcasts. Peacock carries three more nationally televised Lakers games. Spectrum SportsNet remains the regional television home for Lakers basketball. ESPN LA 710 AM provides the team’s flagship radio coverage. KFWB 980 AM carries Spanish-language Lakers broadcasts.