Lakers Urged to Cut Ties With LeBron James After Embarrassing Moment in China

LeBron James is back in the spotlight, but not for the reasons the Lakers or Nike were hoping. What was supposed to be a triumphant return to China celebrating two decades of global basketball ambassadorship has instead ignited a wildfire of criticism online. And with $52.7 million on the books this season, Lakers fans are officially fed up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Forever King Tour, designed to honor James’ 20-year partnership with Nike in Asia, was marketed as a celebration. Packed clinics, passionate fans, and global basketball diplomacy—it had all the makings of a feel-good story. But it only took one video to change the conversation entirely.

LeBron James, during a public event at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, stepped onto the court to kick off a showcase. The crowd was buzzing, phones were up, and then it happened. As the camera rolled, James began taking shots, from midrange, from deep, and even casually from the elbow. And he missed. Every single one. The clip, which has now racked up views across on X, was captioned: “LeBron missed EVERY shot in China 😭🥀”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This was supposed to cement James’ legacy in Asia has instead thrown his on-court future into question. James was in China for his 15th Nike tour, visiting Shanghai and Chengdu as part of the Forever King celebration. He mentored young athletes in the RISE program, gave motivational speeches, and helped crown the “RISING 10” squads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He posed for rain-drenched photos, demonstrated his signature moves, and encouraged China’s U19 team. Nike used the trip to tease the upcoming LeBron 23 sneaker. All of it felt like a reminder of what LeBron was. The miss-filled viral moment? A reminder of what fans think he is. Then the replies came in fast, raw disbelief that the Lakers’ highest-paid player looked washed in front of thousands of international fans.

AD

Calls to move on get louder

The video, paired with LeBron’s massive $52.7 million salary for the upcoming season, triggered an avalanche of frustration from Lakers fans. Some are calling for action now. Under the original post, one fan wrote, “50 mil for this lakers are cooked.”

On the court, James remains productive. He finished sixth in MVP voting last season and was named Second Team All-NBA. But he’s 40, entering Year 23, and the Lakers are already pivoting towards Luka Doncic and a youth-centric core. They lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency and added Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart. Solid pieces, but not the kind of win-now firepower LeBron thrives with. Another fan added, “This season will be trash.”

James’ on a one-year deal. No extension, or a promise of staying. One frustrated Lakers supporter who posted, “OMG ROB JUST TRADE HIM”. LeBron’s presence on the roster is a massive cap hit, a clear shift in franchise direction, and a growing fear that the Los Angeles Lakers might walk away empty-handed if he bolts in free agency next summer. The Lakers fan who asked for James’ trade doubled down minutes later with, “Going into 2025 with this guy making 52.7 million. What a joke. Call the Warriors Jeanie.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tricky part is that LeBron James has a no-trade clause. He controls where he goes. And so far, no team has seriously stepped up. Cleveland? Even the Warriors, despite multiple calls to Jeanie Buss over the last 18 months, haven’t gotten traction. So now the Lakers are stuck in limbo. Do they ride out one more season with a fading icon at $52.7M? Or try to convince him to waive the clause and recoup something before it’s too late?

Fans are tired of balancing James’ legacy with the team’s future. Especially when the team is transitioning to Luka Doncic, and Bron clearly isn’t aligned with the long-term plan.