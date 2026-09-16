Lakers Urged to Target Kevin Durant as NBA Executive Reveals Rockets Star’s Trade Value

Kevin Durant is still one of the NBA’s most efficient high-volume scorers. But according to one rival executive, that production may not be translating into the kind of trade market his résumé would normally command.

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Durant is under contract with the Rockets for 2026-27, with a player option for 2027-28. His two-year, $90 million extension means Houston could face a decision on his future next summer.

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That has already raised questions about what Durant could bring back in a trade. According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes the answer could be surprisingly modest.

“They could get a first-round pick for him, probably. Not a lot more, though, not like what Phoenix got. He’s not just a guy who gives you 26 points, all the other stuff makes it more complicated with him,” the executive said.

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That is the assessment of one unnamed NBA executive, not an official asking price from Houston. The Rockets have not indicated that they would move Durant for a single first-round pick.

Why Durant Is Still Worth the Conversation

Durant’s production in Houston tells a different story. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season and earned All-NBA Second Team honors. He shot 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

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His scoring gives teams more than just another high-volume option. Durant can attack one-on-one, knock down shots from outside and still score without dominating the ball. That makes him easier to pair with another star who needs the ball in his hands.

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Those qualities become even more important in the playoffs, when defenses have more time to take away a team’s first option. Durant’s ability to create a shot when the offense gets stuck could give a contender another way to attack.

The Case for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are a logical team to discuss because of the offensive talent already at the top of their roster. Luka Doncic remains the primary creator, while Austin Reaves gives Los Angeles another ball-handler and scorer. Reaves is set to make approximately $41.3 million in 2026-27, while Doncic is listed at $49.5 million.

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Durant would give that group another high-level scoring option on the wing.

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The fit is straightforward. Doncic is most dangerous with the ball in his hands, while Durant can operate as either a primary scorer or a floor-spacing option. Reaves can also work on or off the ball, giving Los Angeles multiple ways to attack defenses.

Adding Durant would give the Lakers another answer when opponents load up on Doncic. His midrange game, perimeter shooting and size would also create different problems for defenses in a playoff series.

There has also been reporting that the Lakers were among the teams with varying degrees of interest in Durant if Houston eventually made him available. That does not mean a trade is being negotiated, but it makes Los Angeles a team worth monitoring.

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Breaking Down Durant’s Trade Value

The skepticism around Durant’s market is less about his production and more about what teams would surrender for a 37-year-old player with a significant contract.

Durant’s 2026-27 salary is approximately $43.9 million, while his player option for 2027-28 is roughly $46.1 million. His age and contract structure could make teams cautious about giving up substantial long-term assets for a player approaching his late 30s.

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That is what makes the executive’s reported valuation so striking.

Houston acquired Durant from Phoenix in a seven-team deal in 2025. The Rockets sent out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and additional draft assets as part of the transaction.

If Durant could bring back only one first-round pick, as the executive suggested, that would represent a substantial markdown from the package Houston gave up to acquire him.

That does not mean the executive’s estimate will become Durant’s actual trade price. Multiple interested contenders could create a very different market.

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For the Lakers, any deal would also have to satisfy the NBA’s salary and apron rules while giving Houston a return that makes sense for its roster.

Why Houston Might Say No Anyway

The Rockets have their own reason to keep Durant: he gives a young roster an established offensive centerpiece.

Houston finished the 2025-26 regular season 52-30 and fifth in the Western Conference before losing its first-round series to the Lakers. Durant’s first season alongside Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. therefore ended with a playoff appearance.

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Trading him for something close to the reported one-first-round-pick valuation would mean accepting a significant discount only one season after acquiring him.

The playoff result also does not provide a complete picture of Durant’s impact. He missed Game 1 against Los Angeles with a bruised right knee before suffering a left ankle sprain late in Game 2, which kept him out for the remainder of the series.

That gives Houston another reason to consider keeping him rather than accepting a significantly reduced return.

The reported price makes a Lakers pursuit intriguing, particularly because Durant’s scoring profile could complement Doncic and Reaves. But an unnamed executive’s assessment is not Houston’s asking price.

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For anything to actually happen, two separate questions would have to line up: whether Los Angeles can construct a credible financial and basketball offer, and whether Houston believes moving Durant is worth giving up what he can still provide on the court.