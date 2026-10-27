Lakers vs Blazers: Where to Watch, Injury Report, and Everything You Need to Know

One of these teams is about to lose for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers (3-0) host the Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, with both teams still unbeaten.

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The Lakers are coming off a 132-123 comeback win in Utah behind 52 points from Luka Doncic. Portland’s revamped backcourt has started strong. Damian Lillard, back after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles, and Ja Morant, acquired from Memphis in the offseason, have started both wins, with Lillard averaging 22 points. It’s also the first game of a back-to-back for the Lakers, who face the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

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When is Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, and what time does it start?

The Lakers and Trail Blazers meet Tuesday, October 27, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, or 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Indian viewers can watch on Wednesday, October 28, at 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where can fans watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers?

In the US, the game airs on NBC in the Mountain and Pacific time zones and streams nationwide on Peacock. In the Lakers’ home market, it’s also on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+. Fans outside the US can watch on NBA League Pass.

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What is the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report?

Los Angeles will be without forward Adou Thiero, who is ruled out with a knee injury. Cameron Carr is also listed as unavailable because of a right oblique strain. Neither has played yet this season. Walker Kessler is available despite wearing a splint on his left finger.

Portland faces more uncertainty heading into Tuesday’s matchup. Two-way guard Chris Youngblood is out with an ankle injury, while center Branden Carlson remains questionable with a concussion. Guard Scoot Henderson is also questionable because of left ankle soreness.

Shaedon Sharpe remains sidelined after suffering a torn meniscus, with a six-month recovery period previously reported.

Team Player Status Reason Lakers Adou Thiero Out Knee Lakers Cameron Carr Out Oblique Trail Blazers Chris Youngblood Out Ankle Trail Blazers Branden Carlson Questionable Concussion Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Questionable Left ankle soreness Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe Out Torn meniscus

Which players are expected to start?

The Lakers’ projected lineup features Luka Dončić at point guard and Austin Reaves at shooting guard. Ziaire Williams is expected at small forward, with Matisse Thybulle at power forward and Walker Kessler at center.

Position Los Angeles Lakers Portland Trail Blazers Point guard Luka Dončić Ja Morant Shooting guard Austin Reaves Damian Lillard Small forward Ziaire Williams Deni Avdija Power forward Matisse Thybulle Toumani Camara Center Walker Kessler Donovan Clingan

Portland’s projected lineup features Ja Morant and Damian Lillard in the backcourt. Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan round out the expected starting five. Henderson’s questionable status could affect Portland’s final backcourt rotation and put more load on Jrue Holiday off the bench.

Both starting lineups remain projections until the teams confirm their selections before tipoff.