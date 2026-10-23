Lakers vs. Clippers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The “Battle of L.A.” used to revolve around LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. Not anymore. When the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, Luka Dončić and Darius Garland will headline a matchup between two teams coming off convincing season-opening wins. Both sides are 1-0, but injuries could still shape how this rivalry game plays out. Here’s everything you need to know, including where to watch, the latest injury updates, and the game details.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Is the Lakers vs. Clippers Game, and What Time Does the Game Start?

Mark your calendar for Friday, October 23, 2026. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. For the rest of the country: that’s 10:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. CT, and 8:00 p.m. MT. If you’re watching from across the pond, you’re looking at a 3:00 a.m. BST start on Saturday, brutal, but that’s the price of fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Can You Watch Lakers vs. Clippers Live on TV and Streaming?

Locally, the game airs on Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers’ longtime television home. If you’re in the Clippers’ broadcast territory, check your listings for their regional network, though Spectrum remains the primary carrier for this one. Nationally, there’s no over-the-air broadcast, but NBA League Pass will have the stream for out-of-market viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report?

Both teams have injury concerns heading into Friday night’s matchup, but the Clippers appear to have the longer list of absences. Here’s a look at the latest injury designations for both teams as of Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Player Injury / Reason Status Lakers Collin Sexton Right soleus strain (calf) Available (season debut) Lakers Jake LaRavia Right ankle sprain Questionable Lakers Cameron Carr Oblique Out Lakers Adou Thiero Knee Out Clippers Bradley Beal Right knee (injury management) Out Clippers Brandon Ingram Heel / Achilles surgery Out Clippers Max Strus Plantar fascia (right foot) Out Clippers Jordan Miller Shoulder surgery Out Clippers Yanic Konan Niederhauser Foot surgery Out

Which Lakers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Clippers?

The biggest boost for the Lakers is Collin Sexton’s return. After dealing with a calf issue, the veteran guard has been cleared to make his Lakers debut, giving JJ Redick another ball-handler alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. Sexton’s ability to push the pace and create his own shots could ease some of the offensive burden on the Lakers’ two primary playmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake LaRavia’s status is another storyline to watch. He sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter against the Warriors and is listed as questionable. If he misses the game, the Lakers could turn to Ziaire Williams or Matisse Thybulle for additional minutes on the wing. Cameron Carr (oblique) and Adou Thiero (knee) remain sidelined, although Carr is reportedly ramping up his activity. Despite these absences, the Lakers have most of their core available heading into the matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Clippers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Lakers?

This is where things get dicey for Ty Lue. The Clippers are missing five rotation pieces, and that’s not an exaggeration. Bradley Beal is out with knee management. Brandon Ingram, acquired in the Kawhi Leonard trade, is still recovering from heel/Achilles surgery and hasn’t suited up yet. Max Strus is dealing with a plantar fascia issue in his right foot. Jordan Miller (shoulder) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) are also sidelined.

That leaves Darius Garland as the undisputed offensive engine. He dropped 30 points in the opener against Sacramento, and he’ll need to be just as aggressive against a Lakers defense that will likely throw multiple bodies at him. The frontcourt is thin, too. Isaiah Jackson started at center in the opener, with Brook Lopez coming off the bench for 17 and 11. Lopez might see more minutes if the Lakers go big with Walker Kessler, but the Clippers’ lack of wing depth is a real problem against a team with Dončić and Reaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Lakers vs. Clippers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to stick with the same starting five they used against Golden State, with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves in the backcourt, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle on the wings, and Walker Kessler at center. Thybulle’s defensive ability could prove useful against Darius Garland, while Williams offers length on the wing. Kessler is also coming off an impressive debut, going 12-for-12 from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Clippers are likely to retain their opening-night lineup, with Garland and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, Derrick Jones Jr. and Rui Hachimura at forward, and Isaiah Jackson at center. Dunn’s defensive versatility should complement Garland, while Hachimura will face his former team. One question to watch is whether Brook Lopez gets the nod over Jackson in closing situations. Lopez’s size and outside shooting could give the Clippers another option against Kessler, particularly late in the game.

The Lakers have the home-court advantage, while the Clippers will look to build on their strong season opener. Dončić and Garland headline the matchup, but Kessler’s ability to maintain his perfect shooting from the opener could also be a major factor.