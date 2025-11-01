Lakers vs Grizzlies: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (10/31) of NBA Cup

This Friday night, two Western Conference powerhouses collided, and the energy inside FedEx Forum was electric. Fans were glued to every possession as the two teams battled it out. In the end, it was L.A. -with Luka Dončić and Marcus Smart back in action – that came out on top, edging the Grizzlies with a 117–112 win.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Luka once again looked like his usual self. In his second season as a Laker, he’s been posting historic numbers and already positioning himself among the legends – and this game was no different. Supporting him were Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia, while Deandre Ayton played only the first half. Due to back issues, he finished the night with just nine points.
But the Grizzlies weren’t far behind. They opened the game with a 5–0 run, and even as L.A. tightened its defense, Memphis kept fighting, staying competitive through the first half of the opening quarter. The win pushed the Lakers to a 4–2 record, while the Grizzlies dropped to 3–3 after what’s been a challenging start to the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
How Many Points Does Luka Doncic Have vs the Grizzlies?
Memphis Grizzlies
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|15
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Jaylen Wells
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jock Landale
|16
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ja Morant
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Santi Aldama
|7
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Cedric Coward
|13
|10
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|John Konchar
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vince Williams Jr.
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Cam Spencer
|12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|DNP
|Javon Small
|Charles Bassey
|PJ Hall
Los Angeles Lakers
|Rui Hachimura
|9
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Deandre Ayton
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marcus Smart
|12
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Luka Doncic
|44
|12
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Austin Reaves
|21
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jake LaRavia
|13
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dalton Knecht
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jaxson Hayes
|2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nick Smith Jr.
|DNP
|Bronny James
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Grizzlies vs Lakers: game summary and key moments
The Grizzlies came out firing, dominating the second quarter 42-24 to seize control before halftime. And they did – with a 27-4 run in the final minutes of the half. As a result they opened second half with 69-55 lead, but then, the Lakers, driven by Luka Dončić’s controlled offense.
They erupted for 34 points in the third quarter, their best stretch of the night after allowing the Grizzlies to find rhythm early. Then, they locked in defensively – holding the opponent team to just 22 points in the third and 21 in the fourth quarter. While their second-quarter explosion showed they were capable of fast-paced play, active ball movement, and aggression in transition. But it was their inconsistency that haunted them.
Despite hitting 14 threes, they shot only 31.1% from beyond the arc and couldn’t capitalize on crucial possessions in the closing minutes. Statistically, the difference came down to shooting efficiency. While Memphis scored more from the field and three-point range but shot with lower accuracy compared to the Lakers. LA, however, capitalized from the free-throw line – hitting 26 of 33, while Memphis went 16 of 19.
And, as LA shifted the game both in defensive intensity and offensive tempo – after halftime, that swung the contest in their favor. But ofcourse, the credit goes to Dončić, who led the charge.
Despite returning from a three-game absence due to a left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion, he looked unstoppable. He attacked the rim. Hit tough shots. Orchestrated the offense with poise, and all that was enough to score with 44 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists.
But it came from combined efforts wherein the supporting cast delivered when it mattered most. The bench players like Jake LaRavia (13 points) and Jaxson Hayes (7 rebounds) provided key minutes to keep the energy alive on both ends. Now, with a win added to the record, the Lakers move on to their next game against Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT