Lakers vs Heat: Where to Watch, Injury Report, and Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Miami Heat on Monday night, with Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meeting for the first time since Giannis joined Miami.

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Both teams come in off wins. The Lakers (5-2) beat the Toronto Raptors 131-125 on Sunday behind Doncic’s 45 points and 15 rebounds. The Heat (2-4) have won two straight after a 0-4 start, and this game kicks off a five-game road trip for them. The Lakers swept both meetings last season and have won three in a row against Miami.

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Here is everything you need to know before tipoff.

Lakers vs. Heat: Start Time and TV Schedule

The Lakers host the Heat on Monday, November 2, 2026. The matchup takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. That’s 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time for viewers elsewhere. Indian viewers can catch the game on Tuesday, November 3. The corresponding start time is 8:30 a.m. IST.

Who: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Monday, November 2, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Watch: Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet+

Streaming: NBA League Pass, subject to regional restrictions

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Where to Watch Lakers vs. Heat Live on TV and Streaming

In Los Angeles, the game airs on Spectrum SportsNet, with streaming on Spectrum SportsNet+. In Miami, it’s on WPLG Local 10 and Local10+. Fans outside both markets can watch on NBA League Pass, though blackout rules may apply. In India, the game streams on Prime Video with the NBA League Pass add-on.

What is the Lakers vs. Heat injury report?

Both teams have players listed with availability concerns. The latest available reporting identifies two Lakers injury situations. Miami also has two players carrying injury designations.

Team Player Status Reason Lakers Ziaire Williams Available Left foot injury management Lakers Adou Thiero Out Left knee injury management Heat Tim Hardaway Jr. Questionable Personal

These designations come from the latest available reporting. Final availability can change before tipoff.

Which Lakers players are injured or questionable against Miami?

The Lakers got some good news before the game. Ziaire Williams is set to return after missing the last three games with a left foot issue. Before the injury, he was off to a strong start, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Adou Thiero remains out as the team continues to manage his left knee. Everyone else is available.

The Lakers also face a demanding scheduling situation. They played Toronto on Sunday before hosting Miami. That leaves limited recovery time between consecutive games. Their final lineup could reflect those workload considerations.

Which Heat Players are injured or questionable against the Lakers?

Miami is close to full strength. Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable for personal reasons, and if he sits, Pelle Larsson and Klay Thompson could see more minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are both available.

What are the expected starting lineups for Lakers vs. Heat?

The Lakers have several familiar names in their projected lineup. Doncic and Reaves are expected to handle backcourt duties. Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia are expected at forward, and Walker Kessler at center during Williams’ absence. With Williams back, he could reclaim his starting spot at forward.

Miami is expected to start Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson at guard, with Andrew Wiggins and Giannis at forward and Adebayo at center.

Position Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat Point Guard Luka Doncic Davion Mitchell Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Klay Thompson Small Forward Matisse Thybulle Andrew Wiggins Power Forward Jake LaRavia Giannis Antetokounmpo Center Walker Kessler Bam Adebayo

The headline matchup is Doncic, who leads the NBA at 37.7 points per game, against a Heat frontcourt built around Giannis and Adebayo. Giannis is averaging 28.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in his first season with Miami. For the Lakers, the challenge is handling that size on tired legs, and getting Williams back should help. For Miami, it’s about keeping its winning streak going away from home.