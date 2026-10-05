Lakers vs. Kings: Where to Watch, Date, Time & Everything You Need to Know

The wait is over as another California basketball showdown gets underway, with the LA Lakers taking center stage. Fans will get their first look at the team as rookies look to make an impression and the Lakers’ veterans begin building momentum for the season ahead.

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With plenty of familiar names on the court, there will be a lot to watch from the opening minutes. So, if you’re planning to catch the game, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the LA Lakers in action.

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When and Where Is the Lakers vs. Kings Game? What Time Does It Tip Off?

The Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, October 5, 2026. This highly anticipated matchup marks the official opening game of the preseason for both Pacific Division franchises.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PST (10:00 p.m. EST), giving fans their first look at the updated rosters, rookie talent, and veteran chemistry ahead of the grueling 2026–27 NBA season.

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Basketball enthusiasts can catch the live action nationally on NBA TV or stream it via NBA League Pass. Highlighting the intense, back-to-back nature of this California rivalry, a quick rematch follows just a few days later. The two teams will square off again at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. PST, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

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Imago February 10, 2025, Los Angeles, California, United States: T-shirts with Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic s number are placed on fan seats prior to an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. LA laker 132 – 113 Utah Jazz Los Angeles United States – ZUMAs197 20250210_aaa_s197_235 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

How to Watch the Lakers vs. Kings Preseason Game TV Channel and Live Stream?

All Los Angeles Lakers preseason games will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet, with radio coverage available on ESPN LA 710 AM and Spanish-language coverage on KFWB 980 AM.

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For those tracking the Sacramento Kings side, four of the Kings’ preseason games will be broadcast on Kings+, the Kings’ new free streaming platform on their website.

For out-of-market viewers looking to watch this specific California rivalry unfold tonight, the game will also be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and live-streamed on NBA League Pass. Local television fans residing in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii can opt for the standalone digital stream Spectrum SportsNet+.

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Meanwhile, local Sacramento fans can easily enjoy their home commentary crew, featuring Mark Jones and Kayte Christensen, via the direct team feed.

Imago Close-up of waving flag with Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team logo, 3D rendering, Close-up of waving flag with Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team logo, United States

What Is the Lakers vs. Kings Rivalry History and Why Does This California Derby Always Deliver?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are natural California rivals sharing the same state, the same Pacific Division, and a history of memorable playoff confrontations.

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A primary driver of this California derby is their intense postseason history, most notably the 2012 first-round playoff series where the Kings stunned the Lakers in five games.

This regional feud always delivers because it blends intense geographic proximity with high-stakes basketball culture. While Southern and Northern California battle for cultural bragging rights, the on-court matchups mirror that friction. Historically highlighted by their iconic, fiery 2002 Western Conference Finals showdown, games between these franchises frequently feature fast-paced offenses, vocal fanbases, and an undeniable postseason-like atmosphere.

Whether meeting in a crucial regular-season push or a high-energy preseason opener, the deep-seated familiarity between these rosters ensures that every contest remains highly competitive.

The stage is set for an absolute thriller, and basketball fans will not want to miss a single second of this explosive LA Lakers showdown. Whether watching the tactical chess match on television or streaming the fast-paced action live, this opening clash promises to set the tone for an unforgettable season.