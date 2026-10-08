Lakers vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET) as the two teams meet for the second time in the 2026 preseason. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lakers vs. Kings matchup, including where to watch, the latest injury report and key game details.

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When is the Lakers vs. Kings game and what time does it start?

The Lakers and Kings meet again on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET). This is a preseason matchup, the second of two meetings between the California rivals before the 2026–27 regular season opens later in October.

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Where can you watch Lakers vs. Kings live on TV and streaming?

The preseason opener will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and streamed live via NBA League Pass. Local coverage for the Lakers is available on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+, with radio coverage on ESPN LA 710 AM and Spanish-language coverage on KFWB 980 AM.

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Kings fans can watch the game on Kings+, Sacramento’s free streaming platform, featuring Mark Jones and Kayte Christensen on the call. Out-of-market viewers can also access the game through Fubo with a free trial.

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What is the Lakers vs. Kings injury report for the game?

The Lakers’ injury situation remains fluid heading into Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Kings. According to the latest injury listings from CBS Sports, Walker Kessler is dealing with a finger issue, while Collin Sexton is listed as having a lower-body issue. Luka Dončić is also listed with an undisclosed issue, while Ziaire Williams is listed for rest. Several of the Lakers’ players are expected to return for the October 8 game.

For Sacramento, Keegan Murray is listed as a game-time decision after missing the team’s previous preseason game with an ankle issue and is expected to return on October 8. Malik Monk and Ben Simmons are also listed as expected back for Thursday’s matchup.

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What are the expected starting lineups for Lakers vs. Kings?

The Lakers could make changes to their starting lineup for Thursday’s preseason matchup after several key players missed their first two games. Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Arthur Kaluma have yet to appear in the preseason, according to Yahoo Sports.

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In their October 5 preseason opener against Sacramento, the Lakers started Luka Dončić, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Kevon Looney. With Reaves and Kessler potentially available for the rematch, the Lakers could use a different starting five on October 8.

For Sacramento, the Kings are also expected to make adjustments to their lineup for the second meeting with Los Angeles. The Kings started Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De’Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa and Domantas Sabonis in the October 5 preseason opener. The expected starters for Thursday’s game should be confirmed closer to tipoff.

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Which Lakers players are injured or questionable against the Kings?

Austin Reaves tweaked his ankle and was held out as a precaution. The guard was considered day-to-day, opening the door for Quentin Grimes to start alongside Luka Dončić. Walker Kessler, the Lakers’ marquee free-agent addition at center, jammed his left pinky finger on the backboard and also sat out. His absence allowed Kevon Looney to start at center.

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Collin Sexton arrived at shootaround with his right lower leg and calf wrapped and was ruled out with what coach JJ Redick described as a “very light lower-body injury.” Two-way forward Arthur Kaluma was also sidelined with a lower-body issue. All four players were considered day-to-day, with Redick saying some could return for the following night’s game against the Warriors. Despite the absences, Dončić scored 21 points in the preseason opener, while rookie Cameron Carr added 19 points off the bench.

Which Kings players are injured or questionable against the Lakers?

Sacramento’s injury situation has changed since its preseason opener against the Lakers. Ben Simmons, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray all missed Monday’s game, but none has been confirmed out for Thursday’s rematch. Simmons was being ramped up cautiously and could make his preseason debut against the Lakers, while Monk’s absence was treated as a rest day. Murray’s status was listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed issue, with Thursday marking his next opportunity to play.

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Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and De’Andre Hunter should not be listed as game-time decisions based on their previous injuries. Sabonis had been cleared after his knee issue, while LaVine was expected to return after recovering from his hand injury. Hunter had also been cleared ahead of the new season.

That leaves Sacramento’s rotation largely dependent on which players head coach Doug chooses to rest in the preseason rematch. If Murray remains unavailable, the Kings could again turn to players such as Precious Achiuwa, Dylan Cardwell and Alex Karaban for additional frontcourt minutes.