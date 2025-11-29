brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Lakers vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/28) of 2025 NBA Cup

ByCaroline John

Nov 29, 2025 | 12:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Lakers vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/28) of 2025 NBA Cup

ByCaroline John

Nov 29, 2025 | 12:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

This is the matchup everyone had been waiting for since February 2, 2025. Anthony Davis is finally healthy enough to return. And he’s doing that against the team that wasn’t all-in on him. The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting AD for the first time since the trade with relatively low stakes. The Lakers have advanced to the NBA Cup knockout rounds, the Mavs are out of contention. But it was a game full of emotions. In the end, the Lakers kept their winning streak alive with a 119-129 win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks player stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
LeBron James#2334135-132-61-4572101+13
Rui Hachimura#2836145-134-80-0402101+10
Deandre Ayton#536178-90-01-2822121+18
Luka Doncic#77403510-184-911-115114014+15
Austin Reaves#15413812-156-88-9831002+3
BENCH MINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Maxi Kleber#14400-10-10-0001103-3
Jake LaRavia#121400-00-00-0201001-5
Jaxson Hayes#111263-40-00-0211013-8
Gabe Vincent#72362-32-30-0030004+7
Jarred Vanderbilt#2DNP
Dalton Knecht#4DNP
Adou Thiero#1DNP
Bronny James#9DNP
TEAM TOTAL

129

45-76 (59%)

18-35 (51%


)

21-26 (81%)

34

27

14

4

4

 20

Dallas Mavericks

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Anthony Davis#328126-100-10-0550032-4
P.J. Washington#2535229-192-42-2912112-11
Cooper Flagg#3236135-111-32-27111304-8
Max Christie#0027135-103-80-0111001-18
Ryan Nembhard#923177-113-50-0242103-16
BENCH MINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Dwight Powell#7100-00-00-0100000+2
Caleb Martin#16100-00-00-0000000+2
Daniel Gafford#211752-30-01-2402101-4
Naji Marshall#1325164-81-27-7721104-7
Klay Thompson#3120103-83-61-1111002+3
Brandon Williams#1024113-111-34-6231104+9
Jaden Hardy#1100-00-00-0000000+2
Moussa Cisse#30DNP
D’Angelo Russell#5DNP
TEAM TOTAL

119

44-91 (48%


)

14-32 (44%


)

17-20 (85%


)

39

28

11

8

4

23

Lakers vs Mavericks: Game summary and key moments

Anthony Davis is back on the court and back in Crypto.Com Arena. Luka Doncic is playing against his former team. He’s on a high-scoring winning streak with LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Cooper Flagg is face-to-face with the pressure of being Luka’s replacement in Dallas. But it wasn’t about the usual stars. Austin Reaves stole the show tonight.

With 38 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Reaves was the top performer of the night. Doncic fell a little short with 35 points and and 11 assists. Both scored most of their points in an impressive second half. Bron had 13 points this game. In his return after missing three games, Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Reaves had a game-high 7 threes but it was James who made the game-winning 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the play.

After a month-long hiatus, AD had 12 points over his former team and played 28 minutes on a restricted time. PJ Washington also had a team-high 22 points on his return and Cooper Flagg had 13 points with a game-high 11 assists.

Dallas had more rebounds, assists, and steals. They matched the Lakers with four blocks and had fewer turnovers. The Lakers’ 15 turnovers cost them 20 points. Is that the defensive improvement AD brings?

Lakeshow was emotional with AD’s return. The former Lakers star received a loud standing ovation from the LA crowd when the Mavs starters were introduced.

Next AD takes on a former archnemesis, the Clippers tomorrow. The Lakers are hosting the Pelicans on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved