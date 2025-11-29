Lakers vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/28) of 2025 NBA Cup

This is the matchup everyone had been waiting for since February 2, 2025. Anthony Davis is finally healthy enough to return. And he’s doing that against the team that wasn’t all-in on him. The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting AD for the first time since the trade with relatively low stakes. The Lakers have advanced to the NBA Cup knockout rounds, the Mavs are out of contention. But it was a game full of emotions. In the end, the Lakers kept their winning streak alive with a 119-129 win.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks player stats

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 34 13 5-13 2-6 1-4 5 7 2 1 0 1 +13 Rui Hachimura #28 36 14 5-13 4-8 0-0 4 0 2 1 0 1 +10 Deandre Ayton #5 36 17 8-9 0-0 1-2 8 2 2 1 2 1 +18 Luka Doncic #77 40 35 10-18 4-9 11-11 5 11 4 0 1 4 +15 Austin Reaves #15 41 38 12-15 6-8 8-9 8 3 1 0 0 2 +3 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Maxi Kleber #14 4 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 3 -3 Jake LaRavia #12 14 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 1 0 0 1 -5 Jaxson Hayes #11 12 6 3-4 0-0 0-0 2 1 1 0 1 3 -8 Gabe Vincent #7 23 6 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 4 +7 Jarred Vanderbilt #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Dalton Knecht #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Adou Thiero #1 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Bronny James #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 129 45-76 (59%) 18-35 (51%

) 21-26 (81%) 34 27 14 4 4 20 –

Dallas Mavericks

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Anthony Davis #3 28 12 6-10 0-1 0-0 5 5 0 0 3 2 -4 P.J. Washington #25 35 22 9-19 2-4 2-2 9 1 2 1 1 2 -11 Cooper Flagg #32 36 13 5-11 1-3 2-2 7 11 1 3 0 4 -8 Max Christie #00 27 13 5-10 3-8 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 -18 Ryan Nembhard #9 23 17 7-11 3-5 0-0 2 4 2 1 0 3 -16 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Dwight Powell #7 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 Caleb Martin #16 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 +2 Daniel Gafford #21 17 5 2-3 0-0 1-2 4 0 2 1 0 1 -4 Naji Marshall #13 25 16 4-8 1-2 7-7 7 2 1 1 0 4 -7 Klay Thompson #31 20 10 3-8 3-6 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 +3 Brandon Williams #10 24 11 3-11 1-3 4-6 2 3 1 1 0 4 +9 Jaden Hardy #1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 +2 Moussa Cisse #30 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – D’Angelo Russell #5 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 119 44-91 (48%

) 14-32 (44%

) 17-20 (85%

) 39 28 11 8 4 23 –

Lakers vs Mavericks: Game summary and key moments

Anthony Davis is back on the court and back in Crypto.Com Arena. Luka Doncic is playing against his former team. He’s on a high-scoring winning streak with LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Cooper Flagg is face-to-face with the pressure of being Luka’s replacement in Dallas. But it wasn’t about the usual stars. Austin Reaves stole the show tonight.

With 38 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Reaves was the top performer of the night. Doncic fell a little short with 35 points and and 11 assists. Both scored most of their points in an impressive second half. Bron had 13 points this game. In his return after missing three games, Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Reaves had a game-high 7 threes but it was James who made the game-winning 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the play.

After a month-long hiatus, AD had 12 points over his former team and played 28 minutes on a restricted time. PJ Washington also had a team-high 22 points on his return and Cooper Flagg had 13 points with a game-high 11 assists.

Dallas had more rebounds, assists, and steals. They matched the Lakers with four blocks and had fewer turnovers. The Lakers’ 15 turnovers cost them 20 points. Is that the defensive improvement AD brings?

Lakeshow was emotional with AD’s return. The former Lakers star received a loud standing ovation from the LA crowd when the Mavs starters were introduced.

Next AD takes on a former archnemesis, the Clippers tomorrow. The Lakers are hosting the Pelicans on Sunday.