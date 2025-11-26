Lakers vs Clippers: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/25) of 2025 NBA Cup

The injury-depleted Clippers entered their matchup with the Lakers knowing the stakes: survive, or watch their NBA Cup hopes disappear. A Lakers win would clinch the group outright, while the Clippers needed either a Memphis loss or a statement victory to stay alive.

Even with James Harden lighting up the scoreboard, Ty Lue had every reason to sweat—LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves have been piling on double-digit nights with machine-like consistency. Kawhi Leonard’s return offered a flicker of optimism, but it wasn’t nearly enough. The Lakers overpowered their rivals 135–118, moving one step closer to reclaiming the NBA Cup.

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers player stats

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 32 25 9-15 2-5 5-6 6 6 3 1 1 3 +18 Rui Hachimura #28 31 13 6-9 1-2 0-0 3 0 1 0 0 2 +3 Jaxson Hayes #11 30 8 3-4 0-0 2-2 4 3 1 1 1 2 +21 Luka Doncic #77 38 43 14-28 7-12 8-11 9 13 3 1 1 4 +9 Austin Reaves #15 35 31 11-16 2-4 7-7 9 3 1 3 0 3 +19 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Maxi Kleber #14 14 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 2 -7 Drew Timme #17 1 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -1 Jake LaRavia #12 17 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0 1 +7 Dalton Knecht #4 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 Adou Thiero #1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -1 Marcus Smart #36 20 7 3-5 1-1 0-0 3 3 1 1 1 3 +2 Gabe Vincent #7 18 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 +17 Bronny James #9 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 Jarred Vanderbilt #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 135 50-87 (57%) 13-29 (45%) 22-26 (85%) 38 29 11 9 4 22 –

LA Clippers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Kawhi Leonard #2 28 19 6-14 1-5 6-6 5 3 3 1 0 3 -14 John Collins #20 34 18 6-8 4-6 2-2 5 1 1 0 0 2 -9 Ivica Zubac #40 37 10 5-12 0-0 0-2 10 4 1 1 2 5 -11 James Harden #1 37 29 9-21 3-12 8-8 5 9 5 2 0 3 -1 Kris Dunn #8 30 19 8-13 3-6 0-0 0 3 2 1 0 2 -12 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Nicolas Batum #33 22 6 2-3 2-3 0-0 1 0 0 2 0 2 -14 Jahmyl Telfort #19 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 Yanic Konan Niederhauser #14 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 Chris Paul #3 9 4 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -13 Kobe Brown #24 21 6 3-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -6 Kobe Sanders #4 17 6 1-2 0-1 4-4 1 1 2 0 0 3 +4 Cam Christie #12 2 1 0-1 0-1 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 Brook Lopez #11 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 118 42-81 (52%) 13-35 (37%) 21-24 (88%) 29 24 14 7 2 22 –

Lakers vs Clippers: Game summary and key moments

Ty Lue was worried about Luka and LeBron, and he had every reason to be. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard weren’t underwhelming in the least. But the Clippers simply had no answer to Luka Doncic. He had 43 points and also game-high assists (13) and threes (7-of-12). 32 of those points were in the first half and kept the Lakers at 69-66 at halftime.

LeBron James had his best night since his return, 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Austin Reaves had an astounding 31 points and nine rebounds.

The Clippers weren’t shabby in the least. Kawhi had 19 points in his return, and Harden had 29 points. Ivica Zubac had a game-high 10 rebounds to match the 10 points. Chris Paul also played tonight, but only had 4 points.

The Lakers went deep into their rotation by playing the G-Leaguers for just a minute. Drew Timme, who was signed yesterday on a two-way contract, had two points in a minute off an assist by Bronny in transition. Adou Thiero and Bronny James didn’t score when they played for a single minute each.

The Clippers spent the night playing from behind. Every time they inched closer, the Lakers answered with another run. LA controlled the margins that decide games— finishing with 10 more rebounds, plus advantages in assists, steals, and blocks. They also protected the ball, committing just 11 turnovers, while forcing the Clippers into 14 giveaways that turned into 20 Laker points.

After two games of shaky offense, the Lakers finally looked organized and aggressive again, pounding the interior for 62 points in the paint compared to the Clippers’ 48. It was the clearest sign of their renewed offensive rhythm.

Doncic’s animosity with the Clippers dates back to his days in Dallas. But it was not his trash talk to the Clippers bench that stole the show. Things got heated when Kris Dunn shoved Doncic to the floor. Jaxson Hayes backed Doncic in the shoving match. That resulted in Dunn getting ejected and Hayes receiving a technical foul.

The Lakers have now not only clinched a spot in the Knockout Round, but they’ve also eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from NBA Cup contention ahead of their matchup on Friday. The Clippers have one more chance to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.