Lakers vs. Raptors: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors have plenty to prove as the 2026-27 season unfolds. With both teams eager to build momentum, this matchup brings another intriguing test of form, depth, and consistency. From viewing details and injury concerns to the expected starting lineups, here’s everything fans need to know before the action begins.

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When Is Lakers vs. Raptors, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to welcome the Toronto Raptors to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The Western Conference side will host the matchup in Los Angeles, with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET).

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With both teams looking to make their mark early in the 2026-27 NBA season, this contest offers another opportunity to build momentum. Fans planning to catch the action should mark their calendars, as the game will be at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers’ home court.

Where Can You Watch Lakers vs. Raptors Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans looking to catch the Lakers and Raptors in action will have several viewing options, depending on their location. In the Los Angeles market, the game is expected to be available through Spectrum SportsNet, with eligible viewers also able to stream the coverage on Spectrum SportsNet+. Meanwhile, Canadian viewers can follow the Raptors on Sportsnet and TSN, with streaming available on Sportsnet+.

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For fans outside the United States and Canada, NBA League Pass offers an international streaming option, subject to local availability.

What Is the Lakers vs. Raptors Injury Report?

According to ESPN, the Lakers’ injury report includes Ziaire Williams (foot), listed as day-to-day, and Adou Thiero (knee), out. For the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Nate Bittle (foot) are both listed as out.

Teams Players Status Injury/Reason Lakers Ziaire Williams Day-To-Day Foot Adou Thiero Out Knee Raptors Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Nate Bittle Out Foot

Which Lakers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Raptors?

The Lakers have a couple of rotation concerns heading into their matchup against Toronto. Adou Thiero has been ruled out due to management of a left knee injury, while Ziaire Williams is questionable with a left foot and heel issue. On a more positive note, Walker Kessler is available despite a left finger injury and a splint.

Williams’ potential absence could leave Los Angeles with fewer options on the wing, particularly in perimeter defense and shooting. Thiero being sidelined further limits the team’s rotation flexibility, placing more responsibility on the available players to provide energy and defensive coverage.

Kessler’s availability, meanwhile, gives the Lakers a boost in the paint, especially in rebounding and rim protection. The key will be whether the available rotation can maintain its balance on both ends of the floor.

Which Raptors Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Lakers?

Toronto also has injury concerns to manage, with Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle both ruled out for the game. Leonard is dealing with a left knee issue, while Bittle is sidelined with a right foot avulsion fracture. Neither player is expected to feature against Los Angeles, and no Raptors player was listed as questionable in the latest report.

Leonard’s absence is a major concern for Toronto’s offense. His scoring ability and shot creation will be missed, putting more pressure on Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett to generate points and keep the attack flowing. Immanuel Quickley could also have a bigger role in handling the ball and creating opportunities for teammates.

Bittle’s absence, on the other hand, reduces the Raptors’ frontcourt depth and places more responsibility on the remaining big men around the basket. Toronto will need its available interior players to step up on the boards and in paint protection if it hopes to contain the Lakers.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Lakers vs Raptors?

Both teams will be looking to put their best combinations on the floor, although injury concerns could influence their starting fives. For Toronto, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are expected to join Ja’Kobe Walter, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl in the lineup.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are expected to start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, and Walker Kessler. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Toronto will need Quickley and Barnes to lead its offense, while the Lakers will rely on Doncic and Reaves to create scoring opportunities and dictate the pace. However, Williams’ questionable status could still force a late change to Los Angeles’ starting lineup.

The Lakers and Raptors both have plenty at stake as they look to make a statement early in the season. With injuries potentially influencing the rotations, every available player could make a difference.