Lakers vs Thunder: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/12) of 2025-26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Nov 13, 2025 | 12:32 AM EST

Lakers vs Thunder: Luka Doncic & Co's Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/12) of 2025-26 NBA Season

Caroline John

Nov 13, 2025 | 12:32 AM EST

The Lakers have a chip on their shoulder going into Wednesday night’s game. The last time they played OKC was in April. Their newest player, Luka Doncic got ejected and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scorched them with 42 points. This season they navigate without LeBron James, who is getting in shape in the G-League, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves making the backcourt. But the reigning champs are too big a mountain to climb. The Lakers suffered a blowout 121-92 loss, falling to 8-4. And the Thunder is now standing strong at 12-1.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder player stats

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF+/-
STARTERS
Rui Hachimura#283313512000-35
Deandre Ayton#5266511044-18
Marcus Smart#36289101023-21
Luka Doncic#773319772043-31
Austin Reaves#153013531053-24
BENCH
Maxi Kleber#1483401001+6
Jarred Vanderbilt#2196920032-1
Jake LaRavia#12225120011-9
Dalton Knecht#41916210001-1
Jaxson Hayes#11142200011-17
Bronny James#990121000+6
Adou Thiero #1DNP
TEAM TOTAL924219902019

Oklahoma City Thunder

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF+/-
STARTERS
Isaiah Hartenstein#552011801022+14
Chet Holmgren#72011310204+16
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander#22930592011+25
Cason Wallace#22246012104+24
Ajay Mitchell#252614333032+18
BENCH
Jaylin Williams#6206740010+21
Brooks Barnhizer#2382200001-6
Ousmane Dieng#131510210020-2
Branden Carlson#15170512102-2
Alex Caruso#91710432010+19
Isaiah Joe#113521252012+24
Chris Youngblood#380100001-6
TEAM TOTAL12142281441119

