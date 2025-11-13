Lakers vs Thunder: Luka Doncic & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/12) of 2025-26 NBA Season

The Lakers have a chip on their shoulder going into Wednesday night’s game. The last time they played OKC was in April. Their newest player, Luka Doncic got ejected and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scorched them with 42 points. This season they navigate without LeBron James, who is getting in shape in the G-League, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves making the backcourt. But the reigning champs are too big a mountain to climb. The Lakers suffered a blowout 121-92 loss, falling to 8-4. And the Thunder is now standing strong at 12-1.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder player stats
Los Angeles Lakers
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rui Hachimura#28
|33
|13
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-35
|Deandre Ayton#5
|26
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|-18
|Marcus Smart#36
|28
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-21
|Luka Doncic#77
|33
|19
|7
|7
|2
|0
|4
|3
|-31
|Austin Reaves#15
|30
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|-24
|BENCH
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Maxi Kleber#14
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+6
|Jarred Vanderbilt#2
|19
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|-1
|Jake LaRavia#12
|22
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-9
|Dalton Knecht#4
|19
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|Jaxson Hayes#11
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-17
|Bronny James#9
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|Adou Thiero #1
|DNP
|TEAM TOTAL
|92
|42
|19
|9
|0
|20
|19
Oklahoma City Thunder
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Isaiah Hartenstein#55
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|+14
|Chet Holmgren#7
|20
|11
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+16
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander#2
|29
|30
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|+25
|Cason Wallace#22
|24
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+24
|Ajay Mitchell#25
|26
|14
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|+18
|BENCH
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jaylin Williams#6
|20
|6
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+21
|Brooks Barnhizer#23
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|Ousmane Dieng#13
|15
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|Branden Carlson#15
|17
|0
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|Alex Caruso#9
|17
|10
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|+19
|Isaiah Joe#11
|35
|21
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|+24
|Chris Youngblood#3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|TEAM TOTAL
|121
|42
|28
|14
|4
|11
|19
