Lakers & Warriors Community Upset as Yang Hansen Surprise Draft Puts Front Office Jobs at Risk

“A Nuggets source just texted me: “Chinese Jokic,” about the Blazers’ surprise selection.” Jake Fischer on X explained about the potential of CBA star, Yang Hansen. Many predicted the 19-year-old to be a second-round pick. In fact, he was even sitting in the stands with the crowd as his name was called up by Commissioner Adam Silver. The Memphis Grizzlies selected the 7-ft-2 star, but traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. The shock pick of the night so far, but this will send more shockwaves as two teams might have to find another answer. But first, let’s understand what Yang Hansen brings to the table.

At 7′2″ with a 9-foot-3 wingspan, a reliable midrange and three-point stroke, Yang averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks during his 2 seasons in the CBA. Plus, Hansen was an efficient shooter with 58.6% from the field and even drilling 33% from beyond the arc in 2024-25. Not to mention, he recently had a strong showing at the Draft combine and had a pre-draft workout at Chase Center.

That’s why teams like the Lakers and the Warriors, who wanted a rim protector, will be kicking themselves. Even Brett Siegel reported the same on X. “On the Hansen Yang pick at 16 for Portland, this is what one NBA front-office member had to say: “That is the wildest pick I’ve ever seen. Those jobs up there are on the line.” The Lakers have the 55th pick this year, and the Warriors have the 41st pick in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

There were rumors about both teams trading up to acquire the CBA star, but Yang Hansen, being a top 16 player, was on nobody’s bingo cards. If you think the Blazers would be open to trading the young star, then another Fischer update might help to squash that notion: “There’s no trade here, either. The Blazers are keeping Yang, per source.”

After canceling the trade with Mark Williams, the Lakers hoped to find a solution in the draft, but it’s not Yang Hansen. Similarly, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo even have him pegged as Golden State’s pick in their latest mocks. But it’s not their gain as fan bases express their frustration.

Yang Hansen’s draft unites Warriors and Lakers in pain

Last year, the Purple & Gold grabbed headlines as their #55 pick was none other than Bronny James. This year, too, they have the same late second-round pick (55) and wanted to solve a huge problem. In February, Rob Pelinka thought of adding Mark Williams, which almost came to fruition until the failed medical. So, the Lakers’ next lethal big man search is still ongoing. Some fans think playing Dorian Finney-Smith is not a long-term option. “Hansen Yang at 16… DFS at the 5 it is.”

ESPN’s Bobby Marks shared an idea of how the Lakers could make an aggressive deal in order to trade up. It did involve two other teams in the Blazers and the Nets. In this scenario, the LA would likely part ways with young guard Dalton Knecht and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick to land the No. 8 and No. 36 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. So a Purple and Gold franchise’s fan thought his team would be in the running, but never expected Yang Hansen to be selected this early. “I thought the Lakers had a chance at Hansen Yang if they traded into the second round but 16 is crazy 😭😭😭.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Reddit, the highlight of the CBA star was doing the rounds. The Lakers subreddit was pretty much on this draft since May. But the frustration of not drafting the 19-year-old is real. “My Lakers need Yang Hansen.” In fact, the first Chinese superstar to ever get selected in the NBA, Yao Ming, was pretty high on Yang Hansen. The Rockets legend even asked Dwyane Wade to offer some advice to the budding star.

via Imago 241223 — JINAN, Dec. 23, 2024 — Yang Hansen L of Qingdao Eagles goes for a basket against Christ Koumadje of Shandong Heroes during a match between Shandong Heroes and Qingdao Eagles at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association CBA league in Jinan, east China s Shandong Province, Dec. 23, 2024. SPCHINA-JINAN-BASKETBALL-CBA LEAGUE-SHANDONG VS QINGDAOCN ZhuxZheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The disappointment is not only with the Lakers fanbase, but it has reached Golden State as well. GSWL page on X reported two days ago that “The Warriors conducted a pre-draft interview with Hansen Yang.” So, it seemed they were ready to cash in with their 41st pick, but it was the Blazers that ultimately won the rights. That’s why there was another update from the X account suggesting that the plans for the Dub Nation have changed severely. “Hansen Yang was projected for the beginning of the second round and ended up being selected 16th in the first. He’s probably shaken up the Warriors’ draft board. Yang was projected to be the fifth-best center in the draft.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not forget that even GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said, “Is there a possibility we could move into the first round? Sure. I wouldn’t put it as highly likely, but you never know.” With Yang Hansen’s sheer size, with the footwork and coordination of a guard. He’s not just big; he’s agile and unusually skilled for his frame. That’s why a fan commented. “Yang Hansen you were supposed to be a warrior.”

But the 19YO is not a Warrior nor a Laker, he is now a Trail Blazer! And hopefully, blaze a trail in Portland.