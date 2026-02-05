Lakers, Warriors Get Their Wish as Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Decision

It’s all settled. Teams can rest and wait for the offseason to get back in the hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN lead insider Shams Charania broke the news that the Milwaukee Bucks plan on keeping the franchise cornerstone until the end of the season. It’s bad news for those who wanted him now. But there are a few teams that benefit from their decision.

Charania wrote, “The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades, sources tell ESPN.”

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP never directly asked for a trade away from the Bucks. It seemed logical for the franchise since they couldn’t meet his competitive desire. However, the Greek Freak is willing to ride through the storm if that’s what it takes. He’s currently injured and out for a few weeks, which gives the Bucks some time to restructure their roster.

However, it’s not going to be anything major. At this time, the Bucks don’t have the draft capital to push for a superstar addition next to Antetokounmpo. That window passed when they traded for Damian Lillard. What delaying his trade does is open the possibility of rival teams going overboard in the summer. Some teams, like the Lakers and the Warriors, were hoping that would be the case.

The Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. They still have a range of promising young talent and draft capital to strike a deal with the Bucks over the summer. The Lakers will enter the new season with fresh cap space. Albeit, some of that will be filled when Austin Reaves signs an extension. However, the Purple and Gold will have access to three first-round picks and can package their 2026 draft pick to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Sam Amick, that’s the reason Rob Pelinka didn’t attempt to make any major trades during the deadline. It’s setting up for a bloodbath in the summer. The Warriors and the Lakers are just the big names. Everybody is going to want to talk to the Bucks in the offseason.