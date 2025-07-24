La La Anthony Wants All Eyes On Her In Head Turning Appearance Before Declaration of Love

La La Anthony has a penchant for stealing eyeballs with her fashion choices. From Super Bowl Parties to Met Galas, La La has continued leaving fans floored with her iconic looks. From lace and floral print gowns to Versace sets, she has fans talking about her outfit every time she makes an appearance. And that was the case again, as La La turned a sidewalk in NYC into her personal ramp

In a recent Instagram post, La La donned a Two-Piece Grey Tracksuit accompanied by black heels and black sunglasses, recreating her ramp walk on a sidewalk in New York City. With Main Character, by Chxrry playing in the background, she was the literal definition of Aura.

If you want to know what La La Anthony is up to these days, look no further than her Instagram. From helping her son, Kiyan Anthony, with packing as he moves to Syracuse, to congratulating close friend and NBA broadcaster, Taylor Rooks, on her wedding, La La has turned her IG account into a calendar!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

And now, her latest post has generated a new wave of reactions from her friends as well as her friends.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Social Media is abuzz with praise for La La Anthony’s new outfit

One of the first ones to comment on the post was singer Monica. “LA you’re exactly who you think you are ❤️❤️ I love youuuu @lala,” Monica commented, giving her seal of approval to the outfit.

A fan was struck by her mock ramp walk on the street, commenting, “Teach me that walk❤️”. Another user chimed in with, “Dreamgirl since your MTV days 😍😍😍”, generating nostalgia among the fans. For the uninitiated, La La Anthony shot to fame as a VJ and host of Total Request Live on MTV. Despite the fact that a lot of time has passed since then, her association with the network is still quite memorable for the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another excited fan wrote, “Leo season just started, and the spotlight is already on you!🍽 🦀🦁🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 Proud of you!❤️ @lala”, forgetting the fact that La La’s zodiac sign is Cancer, since she was born on June 25th. One fan couldn’t get enough of her dress.“Lala you’re looking so very stylishly attractive and so very very amazingly beautiful, I’ve love it 😍😍😍”. If there is anyone who can rock a grey tracksuit with black heels and black glasses, and not look like a car crash, it’s probably La La Anthony.

Even at the age of forty-three, La La Anthony is still turning heads left, right, and center with her fashion choices, which are becoming an instant hit with her fans. And, hopefully, fans won’t have to wait long before she drops another gem on her IG.