LaMelo Ball Accused of “Terrorizing the City” as Charlotte Residents Share Road Encounters After Car Crash

LaMelo Ball was once considered the next big thing in the NBA when the Charlotte Hornets selected him as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He exceeded expectations in his very first season, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2021. But in recent years, mainly due to injuries and other off-the-court issues, basketball has taken a backseat for the young guard. The recent accident that has gone viral on social media only adds to this point for the 24-year-old.

Ball was involved in a two-car crash in Charlotte on Wednesday. He was driving through an intersection when his camouflaged, custom-made Hummer collided with another car, as seen in the footage online released by WSOC-TV in Charlotte. Another video later revealed that Ball moved out of his damaged Hummer only to get into his black Lamborghini.

Following the accident, he suited up for the Hornets and dropped a decent performance, recording 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the Hornets’ 105-101 defeat against the Houston Rockets. “Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings,” Ball said of the crash following the game. “God is great.”

When asked why he left the scene, Ball added, “Nah, you gotta check in on that.” However, he assured that he saw the other person coming out of carer before driving away. “I saw her get straight out of the car,” the 24-year-old revealed.

In accordance with this incident, fans on social media went berserk as a lot of people from Charlotte have been traumatized by LaMelo Ball’s reckless driving, as so many people have seen him breaking laws, running red lights, or speeding. To see several people raise concerns over his driving and have been affected by it daily only highlights how he is a perpetual offender.

Over the recent few months, several videos have emerged on social media where Ball has been seen breaking traffic laws and engaging in rash driving. And once this accident happened on Wednesday, multiple residents from Charlotte have complained about the youngster’s fatal driving habits.

“That license needs to be revoked immediately,” a user suggested on X below the video of his recent accident. The user is probably frustrated with how many times he has broken traffic laws and has put lives in danger with his rash driving. So the suggestion of revoking his license sounds just. However, the police report on the recent accident is not out yet, so we cannot comment any further about the consequences that he will face following the recent crash.

Another netizen on X has come up with a unique suggestion. Given his horrible driving record and recent crash, he wants Ball to hire a chauffeur so that he stays out of trouble and can focus on his game. Unlikely that the Hornets star will listen to the suggestion, but it’s surely a way to go. “Just hire a chauffeur atp,” the netizen wrote.

“He drives as he shoots,” another user roasts Ball on X. The young guard has not been at his best since the recent injuries. He is averaging 19.1 points per contest this season, the lowest in his career other than the rookie season. His shooting splits of 40% from the field are the lowest in the entirety of his NBA career. So he has not lived up to his lofty expectations, and his shooting from the field has not been his best, so a fan has tried to draw a parallel with his driving and shooting in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“His playing career gon be cut short, and his life gon be in shambles for manslaughter one day if he keeps his license,” another user commented on the same X post, highlighting how his driving could entirely ruin his life and career. This is a major concern and one that must be taken seriously by Ball and his inner circle. He has already not been at his best this season, and one thing that he doesn’t need in his life is more off-court limelight. With these crashes, it is only a matter of time before he puts someone’s life in danger, which could also sabotage his playing career.

“The fact that I, living in Los Angeles, was aware of his driving antics in Charlotte and was not surprised at ALL that he crashed tells you something,” another netizen commented, shedding light on how LaMelo’s reckless driving skills are well known even by people who are not from Charlotte. It tells you that he is a repeat offender, and people are traumatized. A lot of people have shared how they have slowed down or moved to the sidewalk after recognizing his car in traffic.

Fortunately for the Hornets, their star guard has not suffered any injury in the aftermath of the accident. He is all set to feature in the upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.