LaMelo Ball Breaks Silence on Car Accident, Explains Decision to Flee the Scene

A 11-point, inconsistent scoring night was not the main issue for LaMelo Ball. Just 24 hours, the Charlotte Hornets guard was involved in a crash at the Trade and Tryon Streets intersection. Yesterday, the videos confirmed that the 24-year-old was able to get away from the wreck, appearing unscathed.

So, after the 101-105 loss to the Hornets, the major question was only Ball’s health. Speaking about the aftermath of the two-car crash, Ball stated, “Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings.” Later, Scott Fowler, sports columnist at the Charlotte Observer since 1994, asked about why he left the scene. The answer during the press conference was not straightforward.

“Nah, you gotta check in on that,” said LaMelo Ball. Later, a team source offered a better answer, which Fowler tweeted. “As mentioned in a separate quote tweet as well, a Hornets team source now tells me that LaMelo was told by authorities he was OK to leave the scene, which is why he got in the second car. So there’s the answer to my question.”

For now, there is no update on the police report. Similarly, there is no statement from the NBA or the Hornets franchise. Yesterday, a video emerged after the crash that showed Ball, wearing an aqua-colored Hornets hoodie, getting out of a camouflage-colored, custom-made Hummer and into a black Lamborghini before being driven away. The video showed that the left front tire of Ball’s truck was missing.

That’s why LaMelo concluded with “I’m alive and blessed,” Ball said. “God is great, like I said.” Even the head coach was thankful that the crash did not lead to anything serious.

“The first thing when you hear about any type of accident is you hope all parties involved are okay, they’re healthy and safe, said Charles Lee before the Rockets clash. He was able to come in today, feeling good, ready to go, and he’ll be ready to play tonight.” For some reason, LaMelo Ball kept all his answers short and did not reveal many details about the evening of the crash. But he spoke about the condition of the person in the other car.

Did LaMelo Ball’s crash lead to someone being in the hospital?

The incident happened when a gray Kia sedan was going east on Trade, and LaMelo Ball was going west on Trade and tried to take a left onto Tryon. Witnesses told local outlet Channel 9 that the Kia was proceeding normally through the intersection when the crash occurred. There was no information available on the driver of the other car involved in the collision. When asked about the other person, Ball said, “I seen her get straight out of the car.”

But yesterday, WSOC-TV’s report did provide an update. The victim’s father said that his daughter is doing okay after the accident. “She was taken to the hospital,” the reporter informed. However, officials have not fully confirmed the Kia driver’s condition, but stated that one person reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The officials also reported no serious injuries because of the two-car crash. Maybe that’s why the authorities were okay with LaMelo Ball leaving the scene in a different vehicle.