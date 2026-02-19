LaMelo Ball Car Collection: Everything to Know About Hornets Star’s Private Possessions

On Wednesday, LaMelo Ball crashed his unmistakable custom Hummer. The Charlotte Hornets guard emerged unharmed, a league source confirmed. However, the extravagant, shoe-inspired vehicle lost a tire in the impact. Moreover, the incident has once again drawn attention to Ball’s bold automotive taste. Here is a closer look at his remarkable car collection and what truly sets it apart.

How many cars does LaMelo Ball own? Which is the costliest?

LaMelo Ball owns at least 7 luxury cars, with consistent reports valuing his collection at about $1.2 million. Moreover, his garage reflects bold taste and serious spending power built through NBA and endorsement earnings. The lineup features Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes AMG, GMC, and Tesla.

Among them are the Lamborghini Gallardo at $185000, Lamborghini Urus at $229495, Ferrari F8 Tributo at about $282000, Rolls-Royce Cullinan at $341250, and Mercedes AMG G63 at $180000. He also owns a custom-wrapped GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 and a Tesla Cybertruck with a LaFrance wrap. Currently, the collection includes a trio of SUVs and a pair of sports cars.

The Mercedes AMG G63, priced at $180000, carries a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and hits 149 mph. Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Gallardo, bought for $185000, runs on a 5.2-liter V10 and reaches 202 mph in three seconds. Furthermore, the neon yellow Lamborghini Urus costs $229495 and sprints to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The Ferrari F8 Tributo, valued at nearly $282000, produces 710 horsepower and tops 211 mph.

However, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan remains the crown jewel of LaMelo Ball’s collection at $341250. Moreover, its 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine delivers effortless power with refined silence. The luxury SUV reaches 151 mph and accelerates to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, perfectly matching Ball’s larger-than-life presence.

Which is LaMelo’s first purchase?

LaMelo Ball received his first high-profile car, a Lamborghini Gallardo, from his father LaVar Ball on his 16th birthday in August 2017. Valued at around $185000 to $200000, the Gallardo features a 5.2-liter V10 engine, reaches 60 mph in three seconds, and tops out at 202 mph.

The gift made headlines, and Kevin Durant defended the purchase on social media amid public criticism. “Young Melo with the Lambo. Stop playin wit shorty, he really out here,” KD tweeted back in 2017. “You don’t have to struggle growing up to be a good basketball player,” Durant added. “The starving animal in the court is most dangerous. All that other moral, upbringing sh– doesn’t matter.”

Meanwhile, some sources note that Ball’s very first car may have been a 2003 Hummer H2, also gifted by his father. However, the Lamborghini Gallardo captured far more attention as his standout teenage ride.

What Happened to his Hummer?

As mentioned earlier, the 24-year-old Charlotte Hornets’ star crashed his car on Wednesday at the busy Trade and Tryon Streets intersection in Uptown Charlotte. LaMelo Ball was driving his custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 when it collided with a gray Kia sedan traveling straight through the intersection.

Video obtained by WSOC shows Ball attempting a left turn as the Kia approached from the opposite lane, causing the vehicles to crash. The impact tore off the driver’s side front tire of Ball’s Hummer, while the Kia sustained heavy front-end damage. Authorities towed both vehicles from the scene.

Meanwhile, LaMelo exited the Hummer on his own and appeared unharmed. Witnesses said he briefly spoke with nearby people before leaving the area in a Lamborghini. Officials have not fully confirmed the Kia driver’s condition, though one person reportedly suffered minor injuries. Some reports also indicated that passengers in the Hummer felt shaken.

Despite this, authorities confirmed there were no serious injuries. Emergency crews, firefighters, and police quickly secured the area and managed traffic around the intersection. Authorities described the incident as minor, and neither Ball nor the Charlotte Hornets has released an official statement about the crash.