LaMelo Ball Finds Solution to Explore Minnesota After Multiple Car Crash Cases as Brother Lonzo Reveals His Reckless Driving

It was no secret that LaMelo Ball is larger than life both on and off the court. In 2026 alone he’s gone viral for his flashy style of play and some offcourt incidents that weren’t really connected. Until his eldest brother, Lonzo drew a clear connection between his driving habits and aesthetic tastes. Following a blockbuster offseason trade sending Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves to form a dynamic backcourt tandem alongside Anthony Edwards, Lonzo Ball opened up about his younger brother’s costly and worrisome tendencies during an appearance on Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.’s Curious Mike podcast.

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When MPJ asked Lonzo which of the three Ball brothers spends the most money, Lonzo quickly singled out LaMelo.

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“Well, the one who has the most—Melo,” Lonzo revealed. “Got cars, he got alien inventions going on in apartments and s—“

He sounded like the worried big brother when he voiced his concerns for Melo. “Like, his cars and s—, I’ve never… like, he’ll buy a million-dollar car and then just immediately f— it up. I never understood… I don’t understand… it’s like, ‘you just bought that, and then you ripped it up. You could have just got a beater and did that.'”

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Considering there are two publicly known incidents of Melo getting into vehicular accidents, Porter asked if the 25-year-old was constantly getting into car accidents. Lonzo vaguely clarified the situation while confirming that his brother has taken steps to safely navigate his new surroundings in Minnesota.

“He actually doesn’t get in accidents, but he has a lot of, like, situations on the road,” Lonzo explained. “Yes, but he did get into an accident recently…well, not recently, but he… Yeah, he… that s— that went viral. But he do need to chill out, but he got a driver now, though.”

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Lonzo and MPJ are referencing two separate incidents this year that went viral. While it appears that LaMelo has chosen to be driven around in Minneapolis, he’s still keeping his ‘Alien Core’ aesthetic.

LaMelo Ball gets a fresh start with the Timberwolves

Lonzo’s comments follow years of internet scrutiny surrounding LaMelo’s driving record. In 2024, he was sued for allegedly hitting a kid. Then in February 2026, a video surfaced showing his custom camouflage-patterned Hummer hit another vehicle. The impact left his vehicle missing its left front tire.

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Ball emerged unscathed, telling reporters following a game against the Houston Rockets: “Fortunately everybody is cool, so blessings. God is great… I’m alive and blessed.” However, he was heavily criticized for his reckless driving.

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LaMelo was coming off an injury-ridden season and was having one of his best and healthiest seasons in 2025-26. So while that accident didn’t set him back, his market value was at its prime. In a surprising offseason move no analyst predicted, Melo and Naz Reid were sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Teaming up with Anthony Edwards raises the young point guard’s chances even higher. Though there was another incident with LaMelo’s Cybertruck in Minnesota too, Lonzo confirmed that he’s leaving his reckless driving phase back in Charlotte. But not his vibes.

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Movers who were shipping LaMelo’s stuff from the Charlotte apartment – a unit previously owned by Panthers legend, Cam Newton – to Minneapolis revealed a video of the NBA star’s eclectic tastes, not limited to a large green alien statue.

During the same podcast episode, MPJ brought up the viral video showing the interior of Ball’s former Charlotte penthouse to ask Lonzo if it’s real. Lonzo revealed that apart from the ‘fun’ penthouse, Melo had a ‘mellow’ alternative too.

“That was one of his apartments in Charlotte,” Lonzo shared. “His fun house, I like to call it. I don’t know how he lived like that, but he had that… basically all the neon s—, and then he also had a nice whole ‘nother spot, all white, clean as hell, chill. So, like, he had best of both worlds. But that s— is not my style, never was, it won’t ever be. But that’s him, you know. Since he was a kid, bro had the s–… blonde mohawk, Thor s— going on, wear lime green and orange together… So, he thinks he’s an alien, bro, and that’s how he lives.”

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The viral tour of the penthouse, which featured framed $10,000 cash displays, life-sized alien mannequins standing on kitchen countertops, and futuristic arcade-style neon setups, drew laughs from NBA fans online, with many declaring LaMelo Ball the originator of “Alien Clown Core.”

With a hired driver now managing his transit as he settles into Minnesota, fans hope LaMelo can stress his brother, who’s rooting for his partnership with Antman, less and focus entirely on competing in the Western Conference.