LaMelo Ball Issues Statement on Hornets Future Amid Calls to Trade Star After Serious Accident

LaMelo Ball has been the face of the Charlotte Hornets since his NBA debut in 2020. It’s safe to say that the 24-year-old guard has proved his loyalty towards the organization. Yet, trade rumors haven’t left his side. Especially at the Feb 5 deadline, many believed that Ball could ask for a trade as he wants to play in a more uptempo offense. But days after the whispers, LaMelo has finally clarified his future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with The Charlotte Observer, he said, “All those misconceptions, I ain’t gonna lie, I really don’t be tripping.” Ball added, “I don’t give a … It’s like if I don’t really know you and you got something that you think of me, that’s your opinion. So, never really got mad at opinions. That’s your opinion. Everybody has a different perspective, too. So it’s all on how they look at you, judging. It’s life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LaMelo Ball isn’t losing sleep over what outsiders think. He knows some people misunderstand him or question his commitment to the Hornets, but that noise doesn’t move him. The idea that he’s unhappy in Charlotte or eager to leave? He brushes it off. Talk about distractions or motives beyond winning doesn’t bother him either. He simply stays locked in on his game and blocks out everything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For months now, Melo’s name has been in trade conversation. According to several insiders, the superstar guard grew “increasingly frustrated” after the Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers back in November. Meanwhile, rumors suggested that Ball was open to a trade to a new team once the Feb deadline opened.

At the same time, LaMelo Ball opened the season on shaky ground. A right ankle impingement sidelined him for six games, and his scoring efficiency dipped. However, as Kelly Iko noted, the Charlotte Hornets perform far better with Ball on the floor and struggle badly without him. Moreover, Ball wanted a faster offense, while Charlotte ranked 20th in pace in November. Meanwhile, frustration was mutual, as the front office felt “disillusioned,” no longer saw him as a cornerstone, and was open to trading him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Charlotte Hornets have not given up on LaMelo Ball, and he remains committed to the franchise as well. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old guard was in a car accident last week.

LaMelo Ball’s Hummer crash

The Hornets’ superstar was involved in a car accident last Wednesday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte. His custom 2022 Hummer collided with a gray Kia sedan, according to reports and online video. WSOC TV later shared footage of the crash on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to WSOC, the incident occurred as Ball drove west on Trade Street and attempted a left turn onto Tryon Street. Meanwhile, the Kia was traveling east on Trade Street when the vehicles struck each other.

As a result, one person suffered minor injuries. Moreover, witnesses said they saw Ball exit the Hummer and get into a Lamborghini shortly after the crash. Authorities filed only an accident report. However, officials cannot release it under the Federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, Ball put an end to all the trade speculations with his clear message hours before meeting with an accident. Well, he is committed to the Charlotte Hornets, and things might be this way for a while. Or maybe not– who knows!