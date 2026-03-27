LaMelo Ball’s Teammate Refuses to Run Into Traffic Trouble With the Hornets Star Following Recent Car Accident

The Charlotte Hornets are on a 9-3 run in March as LaMelo Ball’s teammates are eager to receive dimes from him on the hardwood. But away from the court, it’s a different story. As the 24-year-old is being trolled for his driving incident, which occurred five weeks ago.

The point guard was involved in an accident at the intersection of South Tryon and West Trade Streets in Uptown Charlotte. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured as Ball played the very next day in the loss to the Houston Rockets. But it was another incident of LaMelo not being careful behind the wheel, so his teammate, Moussa Diabate, doesn’t trust him in that aspect.

On his podcast, veteran sports writer Zach Lowe asked: “Have you ever been in a car driven by LaMelo Ball?” Diabate immediately replied, “Hell nah, never will. It’s cool though. I mean, he had the one incident that happened, but naah, I haven’t.”

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LaMelo Ball crashed his customized GMC Hummer into an unsuspecting Kia sedan at approximately 4:30 PM. The local news channel WSOC-TV was quick to the scene and reported that the left front tire of Ball’s truck was missing. Wearing an aqua-colored Hornets hoodie, the Hornets star got out of a camouflage-colored, custom-made Hummer and sat into a black Lamborghini before being driven away.

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Later, reports confirmed that the police had permitted him to leave. Fortunately, nothing happened to either driver as they apparently walked away unscathed after the incident. But this time, the stray from Moussa Diabate hit right into the wounds. In 2024, LaMelo Ball already received a lawsuit for his apparent reckless driving. The family sued both Ball and the Hornets for more than $25,000.

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But the franchise clearly claimed they have no control over LaMelo Ball or the “public streets in Mecklenburg County.” Diabate knows all too well how dangerous a situation can turn if he is sitting beside Ball. So, he quickly dismissed it and said that statement with a smile. Ball might not be frustrated with his answer, but he was annoyed at related questions about his behavior.

LaMelo Ball got annoyed by the previous questioning

Since the crash, the Hornets are on a 13-5 record. The very next day, the Hornets faced the Rockets and lost 105-101, and Ball had just 11 points. Clearly, something didn’t click for him. The media wanted to know the answers. So, after the game, they were ready with multiple questions, but the Hornets guard looked visibly frustrated, and at one point walked out mid-question.

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His first answer was short. “Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings.” Then Scott Fowler, sports columnist at the Charlotte Observer since 1994, asked about why he left the scene. The answer from LaMelo Ball remained cryptic. “Nah, you gotta check in on that.” Later, a team source offered a better answer, which Fowler tweeted. “As mentioned in a separate quote tweet as well, a Hornets team source now tells me that LaMelo was told by authorities he was OK to leave the scene, which is why he got in the second car. So there’s the answer to my question.”

As more questions pounded, Ball, before leaving, said, “I’m alive and blessed. God is great, like I said.” It could have been a serious issue, but thankfully, it was avoided. So, that’s why Diabate wants to steer clear of any lane that can get him into trouble, even by association.