LaMelo Ball Sends NSFW Message to Bronny James After Physical Duel in Lakers-Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets had their moment of glory at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Lamelo Ball walked in, scored 30 points, and took a win home. Ball played a major role in handing the Los Angeles Lakers their 18-point deficit. He posted 6 rebounds and 11 assists as well. However, seeing Bronny James’ physical strength caught the 24-year-old guard off guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, it was a great night for James Jr., who played for JJ Redick for just one minute. He had the opportunity to go all defensive against a charging Collin Sexton. On seeing this, an impressed Ball mouthed: “DAMN BRONNY, YOU A STRONG A– N—-.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers lacked the edge after winning their last games before the Hornets’ avalanche. A 16-point period before halftime was enough for them to lose control of the game. Meanwhile, rotations slipped, and Charlotte’s youthful guards steered the tempo. Therefore, even as marquee names filled the box score, resistance faded. LeBron James’ 29 and Luka Doncic’s 39 points weren’t enough because the youth pool of Charlotte was overpowering.

Meanwhile, Bronny James is picking up some heat from the NBA community. Missed threes, no defense, no offense, no points– it feels like watching rookie year James Jr. all over again. “Time to trade him” has become a slogan against him. On the other hand, LaMelo Ball stole the spotlight even in James and Doncic’s presence.

Therefore, the Slovenian superstar didn’t waste time or opportunity to commend his rival after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic acknowledged LaMelo Ball

The visiting guard authored a statement night. First, LaMelo Ball totaled 30 on the scoreboard. Then, nine long-range makes followed, with eight arriving after the break. Meanwhile, self-created jumpers shredded rotations. Therefore, every adjustment failed as Ball’s rhythm touch seized control and bent the game toward inevitability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I mean, he hit some crazy shots, but that’s what he does,” Doncic said. “He was shooting a lot of shots off the dribble. We planned for that, but he hit some crazy shots. As I said, he does that, so he got really hot.” He added, “He made nine threes tonight, eight threes in the second half, so it was hard to stop him.”

Imago Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Chaos ruled the arena. The Charlotte Hornets claimed the night through pace, poise, and fearlessness. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball owned the spotlight, earned rival respect, and even sparked a viral Bronny moment. However, the Lakers faded despite star firepower. The youth overwhelmed experience and the evening became a reminder that swagger and creation can also decide nights.