LaMelo Ball Trade Talks Heat Up Hours After LaVar Ball’s Public Request to Hornets

Essentials Inside The Story The real reason LaMelo Ball suddenly isn't untouchable anymore.

Why two playoff hopefuls are circling Charlotte's biggest star.

LaVar Ball's bold vision, and the irony that followed just hours later.

There are certain players every franchise believes it simply cannot lose. Through injuries, losing seasons, and endless trade speculation, LaMelo Ball has always belonged in that category for the Charlotte Hornets, which is exactly why today’s developments caught the NBA completely off guard.

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For the first time since making Ball the face of their rebuild, Charlotte suddenly found itself confronting a question few expected to surface this offseason: is every player really untouchable if the price is right?

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According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Hornets have engaged in trade discussions involving Ball, with multiple teams aggressively pursuing the former All-Star. Reporting during ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage, Charania said Charlotte is fielding offers and that “a potential trade could develop in the next 24 to 48 hours” if the organization’s asking price is met. Charania added that Ball wants to remain in Charlotte despite the growing interest.

Minnesota’s interest isn’t difficult to understand. Anthony Edwards has carried much of the Timberwolves’ offensive creation, and Ball would immediately give the franchise another elite playmaker capable of easing that burden. According to Jake Fischer, however, Minnesota has been reluctant to include Jaden McDaniels in discussions, making any deal significantly more complicated. Toronto, meanwhile, has long been searching for a dynamic lead guard to complement Scottie Barnes, making the Raptors another logical destination if Charlotte ultimately decides to move its franchise cornerstone.

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Charlotte’s willingness to listen isn’t as surprising as it may seem. After three injury-plagued seasons in which he appeared in just 105 games combined, Ball finally stayed healthy in 2025-26, playing 72 games while averaging 20.1 points and 7.1 assists. He didn’t earn an All-NBA selection, but his healthy campaign significantly restored his value around the league after receiving Third Team votes.

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League executives also recognize that Ball is under contract through the 2028-29 season, giving any acquiring team multiple years of cost certainty. From Charlotte’s perspective, this may represent the highest his value has been in years, allowing executive vice president Jeff Peterson to evaluate premium offers without actively shopping his franchise guard.

Just as importantly, the Hornets’ long-term outlook has evolved. Brandon Miller has emerged as one of the league’s most promising young wings, while rookie Kon Knueppel impressed enough to strengthen Charlotte’s young core. If the organization believes that duo represents its future, moving Ball for a massive return could accelerate a roster build centered around size, depth and long-term flexibility rather than one star guard.

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The timing made the story even more unusual. Earlier that day, LaVar Ball had publicly urged Charlotte to reunite all three Ball brothers, only for reports to emerge hours later that the Hornets were discussing the possibility of trading LaMelo instead. While the timing was striking, there is no indication the two developments were connected beyond occurring on the same day.

LaVar Ball’s reunion pitch came hours before the trade bombshell

Appearing on N3on’s livestream earlier in the day, LaVar Ball urged Charlotte to reunite Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo under one franchise, insisting the move would transform both the team’s on-court chemistry and national profile.

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“Charlotte better be smart. Get all of his brothers, and I guarantee you they become the most watched team ever in the NBA,” LaVar said. “Come on. It’s the biggest show in the NBA.”

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“The chemistry is unbeatable,” he said. “Three brothers. It’ll get better. Three brothers. Unbeatable. They played the same way for so long. Here’s something I did. I never taught the boys to play by themselves. Always with each other.”

Well, he wasn’t saying out of thin air. Long before the Ball family rocked the NBA, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo dominated together at Chino Hills High School. They led their team to a national championship with a historic 35-0 record.

Moreover, this wasn’t the first time LaVar pitched this idea. Over the last few months, he has repeated the idea a couple of times. Long before the LaMelo trade talks had emerged.

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Whether Charlotte seriously considers LaVar’s vision is another matter entirely. The more pressing decision now rests with the front office, which must determine whether Ball remains the face of its future or the franchise’s most valuable trade asset. Either way, one thing became clear on draft night: for the first time since arriving in Charlotte, LaMelo Ball no longer appears completely untouchable.