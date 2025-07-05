Larsa Pippen Celebrates Birthday Away From Kids After Relationship Revelation Between Son & Boyfriend

It’s Leo season, and Larsa Pippen is owning it. The Real Housewives of Miami star celebrated her 51st birthday in full glam—glittering heels, camera-ready looks, and former pro baller Jeff Coby by her side. But noticeably missing? Her three kids. Ditching the family dinner vibe, Larsa hit E11EVEN, one of Miami’s hottest late-night spots, with her entourage and boyfriend in tow. She later posted a glowing recap: “Had the best birthday dinner @oromiami surrounded by love ❤️.” But that wasn’t all from the lady’s birthday night.

Larsa’s big night out started at ORO Miami before sliding into the multilevel chaos of E11EVEN. She partied blinged-out in a mermaid dress and killer heels. Her daughter Sophia was part of the pregame photos, posting her own glam look on Instagram. And fans couldn’t get enough. Proud dad Scottie Pippen and Larsa both dropped heart emojis on her page like proud parents at prom. But aside from Sophia’s fashionable cameo, the other three kids weren’t spotted during the birthday festivities. The answer might lie in her new belief.

For fans who’ve followed her headline-making romances—from Future to Marcus Jordan—this birthday feels like a shift: new love, less noise. But the absence of her kids raised eyebrows. The reason? It may have more to do with healing than drama. Larsa shares four children with NBA legend Scottie Pippen, including 24-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. And following her rocky, highly publicized split from Marcus Jordan, she’s been intentional about one thing: keeping her love life from overshadowing her role as a mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen)

According to her recent People interview, her kids didn’t vibe with her past relationships. Now, Larsa’s prioritizing how her partner fits into her home life, even if that means celebrating her birthday with just adults. But Jeff Coby Isn’t Just “The Boyfriend.” He’s Family Now.

How are the Pippen kids taking the Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen revelation?

Also, Coby isn’t your typical Miami man. At 6’8” and with a career spanning overseas leagues and the NBA G League, Coby isn’t chasing clout; he’s helping Larsa’s niece with multiplication tables over FaceTime. That moment, Larsa says, “was so sweet… that’s why this is my guy.” And that’s not just lip service. She’s opened up about how seeing Coby interact with her kids has deepened her love for him.

“They have the best relationship,” Larsa said of Coby and her kids. “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.” And it’s not just surface-level bonding and has reached the NBA courts, too. Larsa and Coby make a point when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies player Scotty Jr, her son: “We talk to my son, Scotty [Jr.], after every game, and we go through what happened during the game,” breaking down plays, discussing performance, and just being there.

For a family that breathes basketball, this kind of chemistry means everything. “I feel like [Coby’s] very normal, and him around my family is just an easy place for us.” Unlike past relationships, where tabloid attention overwhelmed the real-life connections. This one feels grounded, and she wishes to keep it personal, away from the media headlines.

The couple first got together in early 2025, not long after Larsa’s final breakup with Marcus Jordan. Initially, she kept things quiet. After all, her last relationship was headline gold and not always in a good way. But now? “We get along with everything. He’s been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I’ve been giving him little hints.”

Despite early days and keeping long-term promises at bay, we’re officially in engagement mode. Larsa dropped her preferred diamond shapes, brilliant-cut or oval, and told People that she and Jeff have openly discussed taking the next step. While no date’s been set, it’s clear this isn’t a casual fling.

Pippen’s latest birthday wasn’t just a party; it was a reset. After decades in the shadow of NBA royalty, multiple public relationships, including a long-time marriage with NBA star Scottie Pippen, besides navigating co-parenting with a global icon, she’s stepping into a new era. One with boundaries, big feelings, and maybe even a big ring.

Jeff Coby might not be a household name…yet. But with the way he’s fitting into the Pippen circle, that could change. And with Larsa at the center of it all, balancing reality TV drama, family priorities, and future planning, it’s safe to say she’s not just playing the game; she’s rewriting the rules.