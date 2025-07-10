Larsa Pippen’s 2-Word Gesture Wins Over Kids After Birthday Absence of Scotty Pippen Jr. & Co

Larsa Pippen rang in her 51st birthday in peak Leo-season fashion: draped in glam, heels sharp enough to start a fast break, and boyfriend Jeff Coby by her side. The Real Housewives of Miami star turned heads at ORO Miami before diving into the late-night chaos of E11EVEN with her entourage. Flashbulbs popped, the music roared, and Larsa lived it up…grown woman style.

But something was off. For all the velvet rope and sparkle, her sons…Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin were noticeably absent. Only daughter Sophia appeared in pregame Instagram photos. Fans wondered: where were the boys? Then came a subtle, striking moment. On her Instagram Story, Larsa shared a picture holding a birthday card in front of a bouquet of red roses. The message read, “Happy Birthday Mom Love You.” Her caption? Just: “Thx kids.” A quiet gesture, but it hit. Despite their absence, the love remained strong.

Larsa’s journey post-Marcus Jordan has been about balance. She’s shielding her home life, integrating Jeff, who she says talks hoops with Scotty Jr. after every game. And prioritizing peace. Birthday or not, this was more than a party. It was a shift, and a mom still loved from afar.

