“Last Thing I Wanna Do”: LeBron James Says He Refuses to Yell at Kids as a Coach

In the early hours of Saturday, LeBron James added a new identity. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is stepping onto the golf course with a new YouTube channel. With his new channel simply called “LeBron James”, the 41-year-old is officially turning into a YouTuber.

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The decision came after the public’s positive response to his Cleveland Cavaliers reunion earlier this year. Meanwhile, in one viral clip, James and the 2016 champs discussed potentially becoming coaches. There, Channing Frye joked, “Me personally, I have found me yelling at these kids about how much they don’t do makes me feel very good.” But James had a very different take. He doesn’t want to be one, and he explained why.

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“I refuse to do it. I refuse to do that. What I refuse to do is yell at somebody that don’t want it,” he said.

Simply put, he doesn’t want to force motivation or effort from kids who aren’t willing to give their best. He would rather encourage players who genuinely want to improve than waste energy yelling at someone who lacks the desire to compete.

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Back in 2016-17, David Fizdale shared his thoughts on LeBron James becoming a coach. The former Memphis coach knew James well. He had worked with him in Miami from 2010 to 2014. Fizdale believed coaching demands more than basketball knowledge.

“He would kill somebody,” Fizdale said. “Perfection is like (his standard). He wants perfection. I could see him actually owning his own team and doing something like that, but I think he would end up killing a player at some point because they wouldn’t live up to the expectations that he would set forth.”

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David Fizdale also pointed towards James’ work ethic that makes him so perfection-driven. Therefore, if he turns into a coach after retiring from the NBA, he would want his players to be similar to him, if not exactly like him.

Now, in 2017, hours before the Cavs would face the Phoenix Suns, LeBron told media why he shouldn’t become the head coach.

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“No. No, no. I don’t have the patience. can’t even coach my own son’s team, so I know I couldn’t coach some guys that I don’t know. Can’t do it,” he said.

Then again, ethics and patience aren’t the sole reasons behind the decision. In 2016, LeBron James also mentioned that the audience and critics would blame him for every little thing that might go wrong with the team.

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Moreover, the King has too many ventures on hand away from basketball. From that perspective, it’s no surprise LeBron isn’t considering coaching after retirement.