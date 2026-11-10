Late Brandon Clarke’s Former Coach Urges NBA to Make Players’ Mental Health a Priority in Emotional Tribute

Brandon Clarke’s passing left his former teammates and coaches struggling to put their grief into words. Jaren Jackson Jr. described him as his “twin,” while Ja Morant shared a heartbreaking message: “This hurt BC. Love you broski. Gone way too soon.” Even his former high school coach, Sam Duane Jr., remembered him as a tremendous player and an elite competitor. And for Grizzlies head coach Darko Rajakovic, the loss also brought attention to something much bigger than basketball.

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The Raptors-Grizzlies matchup in Canada also gave Rajakovic (an assistant from 2020 to 2023) an opportunity to remember the former Memphis forward. Clarke was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, making the tribute particularly meaningful in his home country.

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Speaking to Danielle Michaud, the now-Toronto Raptors HC highlighted the caring nature and remembered Clarke as someone whose personality left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

“Darko also shared a powerful reminder, saying these athletes, they’re human beings,” shared Michaud (as quoted by Omer Osman). “The pressures they face, the personal struggles they carry, we don’t always see. Recognizing mental health challenges early needs to be a priority for teams and the league.”

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Rajakovic admitted that he never imagined something like this could happen to Clarke. He hopes the tragedy encourages people around the league to pay closer attention to one another and recognize when someone might need support.

Memphis announced Brandon Clarke’s passing on May 12, 2026, after the forward was found unresponsive at a residence in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled his death accidental, citing the effects of h—– and c—–, with the combined effects of multiple prescription medications listed as a significant contributing factor. The team’s reaction to his passing extended beyond an official statement.

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Fans gathered outside FedExForum, leaving flowers and cards in his memory. Inside the arena, the franchise also created a lasting reminder of the player who had spent seven years representing Memphis.

In July, Zach Edey offered a glimpse of a memorial installed inside the Grizzlies’ locker room. The tribute carried the inscription, “Brandon Clarke 1996-2026 Forever in our hearts.” Memphis also made sure his memory would remain visible throughout the 2026-27 season. On what would have been Clarke’s 30th birthday on Sep. 19, the franchise announced plans for a pregame tribute and moment of silence before its season opener against Utah.

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Players would also wear a special “BC” patch on their jerseys throughout the campaign. The organization followed through on that promise on Oct. 21. Before facing the Jazz, the Grizzlies screened a video highlighting Clarke’s career, his memorable performances, and his contributions to the Memphis community. A moment of silence followed. The tribute carried additional significance for Jaren Jackson Jr., who had developed a close friendship with Clarke during their time together in Memphis. Jackson returned to FedExForum as a member of the Jazz that night.

Beyond the emotional tributes, another important development concerned the financial security Brandon Clarke had left behind.

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The forward had signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Memphis in 2022, with $12.5 million remaining for the 2026-27 season. Initial reporting suggested his estate would not receive that final amount following his death.

However, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, subsequently clarified that Brandon Clarke’s contract included protection in the event of his death. The Grizzlies had negotiated a life insurance arrangement into the deal, ensuring the remaining $12.5 million would be paid to his estate through the policy.

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“It was very disappointing to see the misinformation that was reported,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports. “Brandon’s contract was fully protected for a God-forbid occurrence. So Brandon’s family and his estate are fully protected in Brandon’s contract.”

So the money is expected to come through life insurance rather than count as a direct salary payment from Memphis. It also means the remaining amount will not count against the Grizzlies’ salary cap for the upcoming season.

The organization had also supported Clarke’s family by covering the expenses for his celebration of life and arranging transportation for teammates who wanted to attend.