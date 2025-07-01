Latest Devin Booker Update Leaves NBA Fans Stunned After Suns’ Tyus Jones Decision

“Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron,” wrote ESPN analyst Bobby Marks. Last season made it obvious that the team was certainly not getting its money’s worth. Despite spending over $214.371 million on salaries, aka the highest amount out of all NBA teams for that tournament, the team ranked 11th on the Western Conference Points chart by the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Therefore, going into the 2024-25 season, the Suns needed to improve their roster while also ensuring they did not spend too much on player salaries. Well, one of those things had been abandoned quite quickly.

According to NBA reporter Chris B. Haynes, the Phoenix Suns and star player Devin Booker are in talks on a contract extension. Booker is reportedly eligible for a two-year, $150 million max extension. The player has a good chance of getting it since, after trading off Kevin Durant, he is the player around whom the team needs to build. If that wasn’t enough, ESPN’s Shams Charania has now confirmed that free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic. Jones had previously been with the Phoenix Suns under a 1-year, $3.003 million contract. Now, the team has lost him because they couldn’t provide him with a contract that matched the Magic’s offer, or was a little above it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On one side, the Suns are making savings by not even giving small raises to free agents during contract negotiations. On the other hand, they are about to give their star player a contract that would make him the highest-paid player of the 2025-26 season. Needless to say, not many were impressed and were willing to highlight their surprise to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NBA Fans highlight surprise over Devin Booker’s Upcoming Contract Extension: “Holy loyalty overpay”

One social media user wrote, “Holy loyalty overpay”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story….)