Latest ESPN Insider Exposé On Chris Paul Has Fans More Riled Up At Clippers

If the Clippers needed more help in alienating fans, the latest revelation will do. Cutting ties with Chris Paul stone cold had already infuriated fans. Details pouring in just drive the figurative dagger in more. Insiders already established that Paul was attempting to build a locker room presence and his teammates didn’t appreciate it. But giving him the Mean Girls treatment was too low a blow for Clippers Nation to tolerate.

The latest drama in the CP3-Clippers saga came from Ramona Shelburne. She revealed that the breakdown between the team and Paul began very early into the season. Halloween specifically.

Paul tried to build team chemistry by hosting a Halloween party. Almost no one from the team showed up barring three players. Who those three players are no one knows. But fans have a few guesses about who didn’t show up.

That was just one of the ways Paul’s gesture was snubbed by his teammates. Within a day of sending Paul home, the team was on the publicity frontfoot on The Athletic. They claimed that Paul’s “locker room lawyering” had alienated him from his teammates. The CP3 faction however can’t condone this.

The Clippers Burn Book is out in the open

The turning point in Mean Girls was when Lindsay Lohan as Cady threw a Halloween party where things spiraled and led to the release of The Burn Book that threw the entire school into chaos. Well, the Clippers are in that point of the story now.

Fans felt mixed emotions hearing Chris Paul got stood up at his own party. They either say, “Kinda feel bad for cp3” or “This has me fuming at dinner rn.” Either way it’s not a great look for the Clippers’ players.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Shelburne revealed that Paul had invited his teammates to his suite at a Rams game but they didn’t show up there either. The Clippers claimed that his constant criticism of the team drew a wedge. Shelburne phrased it differently.

“It was the kind of thing Paul would routinely do on other teams. But the Clippers’ locker room, full of veteran players and coaches, is not particularly active, even after wins, sources said. So Paul’s attempt to encourage dialogue fell flat,” the ESPN insider reported.

Because of his attempts to hold the Clippers accountable, fans said, “I respect @cp3 🙌 point god” but felt this is another incident where the organization went wrong. “nah they disrespecting the legend 😭😭😭.”

They go as far as to say, “That’s why the clippers suck no one’s shocked.” This team is 6-20 and on a four-game losing skid, irrespective of CP3, and about to face OKC who are keen on reviving their winning streak. Clippers Nation believes the team should do better instead of dreaming Paul as the problem.

A handful give the players the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they had their own Halloween plans and didn’t want to drive to Paul’s Inglewood home. But Shelburne revealed that the party was in a room at the Intuit Dome after the Clippers beat the Pelicans 126-124 on October 30. That wouldn’t have been out of the way.

Shelburne also confirmed that Paul has initiated this gesture at previous teams. After the respect Victor Wembanyama showed his mentor, someone said, “The Spurs would’ve gone to his parties.”

You know who else would’ve gone? “Don’t worry cp3 I’m coming to the next one 🏃🏽” And we’re right behind them.

Meanwhile the Clippers have not redeemed themselves from the spate of offcourt drama. It’s why those on the outside looking in say, “That’s why the clippers will always be the clippers.”