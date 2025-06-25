Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Forms West Super Team Amid Bucks Star’s Personal Message

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is not expected to request a trade before the NBA Draft or the start of free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks are actively looking to start conversation about a future without their star player. The Warriors, Rockets, Knicks, and Spurs have all been rumored destinations for the Greek Freak. But if you think the Rockets’ acquiring Kevin Durant puts a dent in the plan, then you are wrong. The Houston side is still very much an active place and can easily make the deal.

So, how can they bring the deal for 2x MVP to fruition? Houston Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks receive: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, 5 first round picks. This was Nick Wright’s idea, and he detailed his reasoning. “I think, oddly, they actually still, if he were to come available mid-season, might have the ability to still trade for Giannis. You could make a trade if you’re the Rockets, where you are sending out Fred Van Vliet, Reed Shepard, and Brooklyn’s first in 2027, Phoenix’s first in 2027, Dallas’s first in 2029, Phoenix’s first in 2029, and Houston’s first, their own first in 2030. Those are valuable prime first round picks.”

The Bucks lack control of their first-round draft picks for the next five years due to past trades. So this deal will sort that issue out. But it’s not a guarantee yet that the Rockets will move ahead with this idea. But a duo of KD and Giannis is still a possibility. “I don’t think they’re going to do that. But the point is, it’s not like by going for Durant, they punted on any chance at Giannis. And I think that’s very useful.”

As stated earlier, the 30-year-old has not requested the trade yet. In fact, he has focused on off-season training along side his elder brother. In an Instagram post, Giannis added, ” 🩵🤍💛🧡💙🩷💚🤎❤️” in the caption. However, the focus was on the t-shirt he wore, “Protect kids not g—.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

This is a developing story…