Kawhi Leonard is back on the court. If you’re a Raptors fan or just Claw’s fan, it’s merry news and a new reason for hope. At the same time, it’s a new reason to worry. Clips from an individual workout showed Leonard jogging lightly and taking stationary three-pointers. The superstar had barely any lift.

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The 2x Finals MVP has not played since October 23 because of left knee swelling and patellar tendinopathy. Now, fans are trying to read the footage for clues about when he might return.

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The clip, shared by Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, showed Leonard moving through a cautious workout. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Leonard is limited to one individual on-court session a day and is “reacting very well so far.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier that Toronto remained optimistic Kawhi Leonard could return within a few weeks, before the end of 2026.

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The footage does not establish whether Kawhi Leonard’s knee has worsened. In one of the clips, Leonard took multiple corner three-pointers, and he barely lifted his heel. But on the brighter side, he made all of them.

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His MRI reportedly showed no structural damage, and the team is taking a conservative approach as he works back toward full activity.

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Still, his lack of jumping was enough to fuel speculation. Some fans were not reassured by the update.

Kawhi Leonard’s return offers hope, but fans fear the worst

A fan suspected a larger issue was being hidden: “All of this screams ‘bigger injury being covered up’ right now ngl.”

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The footage itself does not confirm that theory, but Leonard’s long history of injuries has led some fans down a suspicious path. Not to blame, but from salary-cap circumvention to a history of knee injuries, Leonard has had a controversial past.

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Another fan was more blunt: “Kawhi’s legs are cooked! Only taking set shots, no jumping at all. ”

The comment also took a swipe at the Raptors’ decision to bring Leonard in, though set shots alone do not reveal how close he is to returning.

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Even longtime supporters sounded anxious.

“My Goat cannot jump anymore,” one fan wrote. “We’ve seen him miss easy layups prior to swelling. Maybe something really bad; I am preparing for the worst coz being a die-hard Kawhi fan. I’m immune.”

That fear reflects how quickly previous injury setbacks have changed the outlook around Kawhi Leonard.

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Others focused on the calendar. “Yeah, he’s not coming back before Xmas,” one fan predicted, pushing his return beyond the optimistic window reported by Charania.

A final reaction captured the frustration of waiting for another update: “Sounds like he’d close to being a week away from being a week away.”

The joke points to the uncertainty around a return date, not proof that Leonard has suffered another setback. It even mocked the repeated updates from the Raptors, which just extended his injury update to one week on every occasion.

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For now, the Raptors’ public message remains positive.

But the team hasn’t cleared Kawhi Leonard for full-contact practice. His next steps and how his knee responds will matter more than what fans can infer from a short workout clip.