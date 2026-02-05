Latest Kawhi Leonard News Shocks Fans After Clippers Trade Ivica Zubac

The Los Angeles Clippers went all-out during the midseason trade deadline. They began roster renovation by trading James Harden for Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, hours before the Feb 5 deadline, the Clippers front office moved Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers. But what’s more shocking is the fact that LA was open to trading Kawhi Leonard as well.

Now, the Klaw has been a part of the Clippers organization since 2019. Injuries have indeed kept him out of basketball action for a long time. Yet when healthy, he has performed for them. Yet, Legion Hoops reported that the Clippers have been getting calls in regards to Kawhi Leonard. However, they aren’t willing to trade their superstar, as insider Chris Haynes informed.

In fact, the LA Clippers have seemingly left the decision on Kawhi. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported in September that one staffer said the team will stop building around Kawhi after the 2026–27 season. Because that is when his contract will expire and he’ll enter free agency.

Coming to the Ivica Zubac trade, the move has seemingly shocked the fans. Especially because he is a major defensive big man and a perfect fit for the Pacers, who have been trying to find a replacement for Myles Turner’s void. However, the fresh update about Kawhi’s name in the trade market has surprised the fans. But then, he has also made it through the deadline.

The Kawhi Leonard story didn’t sit well with the fans

“U got no sources?” someone asked under Legion Hoops’ tweet. It is difficult to determine whether the trade market update about Kawhi Leonard came from credible sources or was created out of thin air. But surely there must have been some quiet buzz. However, Chris Haynes did clarify that the Clippers aren’t trading the 34-year-old.

Another one commented, “no they arent jake.” In simple terms, none of the teams are calling the Clippers’ front office to trade for Kawhi Leonard as Legion Hoops claimed.

Someone used an image, a meme to be precise, with the caption: “Source? It was revealed to me on my walk.” That’s not even a subtle jab anymore!

Imago Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, another one said, “Shams would disagree.” Well, had the news been true about Kawhi Leonard, then ESPN’s senior insider would’ve probably been the first one to report it. However, that didn’t happen. And therefore, fans don’t want to believe!

Lastly, a fan had an idea for the Golden State Warriors. They wrote, “WARRIORS F—— CALL RIGHT NOW.” Well, the Dubs could’ve easily matched Kawhi’s $50 million salary. Chip in Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and a few more young players and draft picks, and they would’ve been good to go. However, neither Green, BP, nor Leonard is on the market, and the deadline has closed.

So now, Kawhi Leonard is the last man standing from the OG starting lineup. James Harden is gone, Ivica Zubac is gone, and even Kobe Brown is gone. But this is the NBA, and this is how the trade season always pans out. It will be interesting to see how this new Clippers roster works out in the upcoming days.