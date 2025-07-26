Latest Luka Doncic Training Footage Sends NBA World Into Frenzy Amid Lakers Contract Talks

It’s official—Luka Doncic just broke the internet. Again.

In a world where NBA offseason buzz is usually about cryptic tweets and beach selfies, Luka decided to drop a bomb in the form of a halfcourt swish, shredded frame, and “Wait… is that a neck?” energy. The footage, originally posted by Gaj Cresnik and reshared on Twitter, shows a noticeably leaner Doncic casually draining a shot from Curry-range—like it’s a warmup for brunch. And just like that, the NBA world lost its collective mind faster than Charles Barkley during a fast-break analysis.

But this wasn’t just a viral moment—it’s a symbol. A transformation. A Luka 2.0 story arc worthy of a Marvel reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since his midseason move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers this February, Doncic’s story has been nothing short of cinematic. Think of it as The Fast and the Ferocious (Rebuild).

AD

In just 32 games with the purple and gold, Luka averaged a cool 28.2 points, 8.2 boards, and 7.7 assists—basically what you’d get if Magic Johnson and Dirk Nowitzki had a Slovenian basketball baby. The Lakers finished third in the West, but fatigue hit hard come playoff time. Luka’s tank ran empty faster than a Shaqtin’ A Fool highlight reel.

And that’s where the real transformation began.

Come August 2nd, Luka becomes eligible for a 4-year, $229 million contract extension. While it’s not a supermax (blame the midseason trade for that technicality), it’s still enough cheddar to buy Staples Center and turn it into a Slovenian bakery.

The Lakers are ready to lock him in. According to Sportklub, the contract’s already on the table. The only thing standing in the way? EuroBasket 2025. Luka’s national team duties kick off early August, and while that might slow the paperwork shuffle, nobody’s panicking—not even Luka.

Just like in 2021, when he signed his last extension after Olympics duty, he’s taking his time. Chill. Focused. Very European.

Luka’s Viral Video Breaks Twitter—and the Scale

The video that sparked all this chaos? It wasn’t just about the shot. It was about the new Luka. Dude looks ripped. Like, “Stop making fat jokes, I’ll drop 40 on your head” ripped.

“Bros mad slim holy.” That was just one of thousands of tweets reacting to Luka’s transformation. And they’re not wrong. Sources estimate Luka shed 30–35 pounds, dropping from around 270 lbs to a sleek 235. That’s the lightest he’s been since his rookie year—and it shows.

By March, his footwork looked tighter than a Celtics defensive rotation. Analysts noticed. Fans noticed. Even Deandre Ayton noticed, calling Luka “super ripped” and “finally on his side.” High praise from a fellow big-body.

But of course, some fans had their concerns…

“Maintaining fitness after EuroBasket will be harder than getting it now…” EuroBasket is no vacation. It’s a grind. We’re talking back-to-back games, cross-country travel, minimal recovery time, and national pride on the line. In other words, it’s like the Spurs’ 2014 offense—brutally efficient and unforgiving.

Fitness gains made in the calm of offseason yoga retreats can unravel faster than a LeBron hairline joke. But if anyone can handle the pressure, it’s Luka. After all, he’s done this before.

“No more Luka fat jokes next season.” Let’s be honest—Luka’s weight has been a recurring subplot since 2021. Reggie Miller once called him “plodding.” Reddit threads tracked his midseason bloat like it was Game 7. And Mavericks insiders even gave him an “excused absence” just to get back in shape.

But Luka heard it all. And instead of clapping back, he clapped weights. 720-pound squats, clean eating, yoga, HIIT workouts, sleep tracking—it’s like he read The Tim Duncan Guide to Immortality and said, “Bet.”

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“How does he do that tho lol” Clean food. Lean protein. No more gummy bears at halftime. Luka’s routine now includes high-intensity cardio, plyometrics, and recovery protocols (shoutout to Slovenia’s elite training staff). Word is, he’s even been meditating—so yes, the man really is playing chess while others play checkers.

“Holy s**t he looks like a whole different human being.” One tweet captured the vibe perfectly. Luka doesn’t just look fit. He looks locked in. Motivated. Like he heard JJ Redick’s “championship shape” challenge and took it personally. This isn’t just Luka’s personal glow-up. It’s a cultural shift in Lakerland.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marcus Smart? Slimmed down and refocused. Jarred Vanderbilt? Finally healthy. Maxi Kleber? Ready to be more than a trivia answer. Even Deandre Ayton is reportedly stepping up his conditioning game. It’s like the 2008 Celtics met the 2020 Heat in a Venice Beach gym. And Luka? He’s leading the charge like a point-forward Gandalf. With LeBron potentially entering his final years, the Lakers need a new leader. Someone who understands the weight of the purple and gold—literally and figuratively. This version of Luka Doncic? He’s that guy.

So, where does all this leave us?

Luka Doncic is about to sign the biggest contract of his life, lead Slovenia into EuroBasket battle, and return to L.A. as the face of the franchise. The viral video wasn’t just a flex—it was a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The memes may fade. The fat jokes may stop. But this lean, mean, Luka machine? He’s just getting started.

And if you thought a step-back three from halfcourt was scary… just wait until you see what he does with a full tank.