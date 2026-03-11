Latest Stephen Curry Injury Update Add to Warriors Woes After Kristap Porzingis’ Concerning Admission

The Golden State Warriors are 17 games away from the postseason. However, they are straying away from the playoffs. Sitting 9th in the Western Conference, the Dubs hold a 32-33 record after Tuesday’s 124-130 loss against the Chicago Bulls. That’s not all, the team struggles without Jimmy Butler. And Stephen Curry’s absence adds fuel to the void.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wednesday brought with it concerning information for Dub Nation. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Steph Curry’s knee troubles will keep him sidelined for at least another 10 days, extending his absence to five more games and a stretch of 20 straight missed matchups. The Warriors star has returned to on-court activity and is gradually ramping up his workouts as he works toward a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry has been out of action since January 30 due to “runner’s knee,” which typically consists of swelling and pain around the kneecap. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old remains highly driven to make it back for the crucial stretch of the season. The Golden State Warriors star may ramp up his on-court workouts in the coming days as he pushes toward a return. Moreover, Curry aims to guide the team into the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has labeled the right knee issue “unpredictable,” and the timeline proves why. The trouble first surfaced during an individual workout in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Initially, Curry targeted a return right after the All-Star break. However, progress stalled. The knee failed to respond as hoped, forcing him to scale back his on-court workload and reassess the recovery plan.

Now, the Golden State Warriors have dropped three straight, and the slide stings. First came back-to-back losses against the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. They sit at 32-33. They have also slipped below the LA Clippers into the ninth seed. Therefore, a 9-10 play in a clash with the Portland Trail Blazers looks increasingly likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after Tuesday’s loss, Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media and shared more concerning facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst Stephen Curry troubles, Kristaps Porzingis adds more concern

The reporters asked Kristaps Porzingis to recall specific moments in the Chicago Bulls game where fatigue or not being fully healthy might have affected his choices or plays. To this, KP said, “Probably like when Al hit me on the fast break. If I had good legs, I probably would have been already further out, and it was a dunk.”

He added, “And then on some of the drives, I started to drive, and I was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t have the same maybe pop,’ and in general, defensively also, just having a bit more pop in the legs.” He also talked about the repeated losses, “It’s the NBA. You look good against a team like OKC, and then you go to Utah, maybe play at home and don’t play the best basketball or just don’t execute perfectly towards the end and don’t come up with a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

KP says the Chicago Bulls simply played very well. They kept hitting shots and making big plays, which made them difficult to stop all night. He adds that in the NBA, any team can have a big night, and even one player scoring around 40 points can quickly turn the game tough.

The road ahead suddenly feels steep for Dub Nation. Stephen Curry keeps battling an unpredictable knee while the Golden State Warriors scramble to steady a slipping season. Meanwhile, losses pile up, and Kristaps Porzingis admits the grind is real. Still, the NBA never stays quiet for long. Therefore, the Warriors must regroup fast before the play-in door narrows.