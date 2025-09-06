Lauri Markkanen Sends Warning to 29 NBA Teams After Ending Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket Run

EuroBasket 2025 has delivered plenty of drama, but nothing has shaken the basketball world quite like Finland’s Round of 16 shocker over Serbia. What was expected to be another step toward gold for Nikola Jokic and his squad turned into an unforgettable upset, one that will be remembered far beyond Riga. For Serbia, it was a nightmare ending. For Finland, it was history in the making.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nikola Jokic entered the tournament as the undisputed centerpiece of Serbia’s medal ambitions. The three-time NBA MVP had been electric through the group stage, averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals on 65% shooting. His 39-point explosion against Latvia even set a new Serbian EuroBasket scoring record, underscoring just how dominant he had become when shifting from playmaker to scorer. Serbia rode that brilliance to a 4–1 group-stage record, only slipping in a thriller against Alperen Şengün’s Turkey. The Round of 16 was supposed to be Jokic’s springboard back to the podium. Instead, it became his exit.

And that’s because Lauri Markkanen had other plans. The Utah Jazz forward and Finland’s national hero stepped onto the floor with a quiet confidence and walked off having sent Serbia packing. Markkanen erupted for 29 points and 7 rebounds, relentlessly attacking Jokic and the Serbian defense. Even when his three-ball wasn’t falling (just 1-of-9 from deep), he bulldozed his way to 12-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line and constantly put pressure on the interior. This wasn’t just another good night from Markkanen; it was a statement, the kind that sends a warning across all 29 NBA teams who will soon face him again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Susijengi came out firing, silencing Serbia’s hopes right from the jump. An 11-1 start ballooned to 16-5 midway through the first quarter, shocking fans in Riga. Serbia clawed back, tying the game at 28–28, but Finland refused to fold. By halftime, Serbia trailed 48–44, their title hopes already on shaky ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even when Jokic powered his way to 33 points and 8 rebounds, Finland’s persistence kept them in control. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth brawl until Elias Valtonen, usually a role player, delivered the daggers. With under two minutes left, Valtonen poured in 8 clutch points, including three straight baskets, that elevated him to folk hero status back home. He finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, but his late-game heroics were priceless.

Markkanen, meanwhile, had already set the tone. Every time Serbia made a push, he answered. Every time Jokic looked ready to impose his will, Markkanen pushed back harder. With Mikael Jantunen chipping in 15 points, Miro Little delivering 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, and Sasu Salin steadying the group, Finland had the perfect supporting cast around their star. The result? A 92–86 victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak to Serbia and marked Finland’s first win over them since 2009.

AD

Jokic dominant but alone against Lauri Markkanen

Make no mistake, Nikola Jokic did his part. His 33-point effort on 69% shooting was yet another masterclass, complete with 14 made free throws. Nikola Jović added 20 points, but beyond that, Serbia’s supporting cast fell flat. Marko Gudurić struggled mightily, hitting just 1-of-8 from the field, while Aleksa Avramović and Vasilije Micić couldn’t tilt the balance.

The numbers told the story. Serbia shot just 31% from three, and their defense couldn’t handle Finland’s relentless rebounding. The Susijengi grabbed an absurd 20 offensive rebounds, extending possession after possession and wearing Serbia down. Head coach Svetislav Pešić summed it up bluntly: “They were one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the tournament and they had 20 offensive rebounds. We couldn’t find solutions.”

Jović was even harsher on himself and the team: “They played a great game. From the start we didn’t come ready. I just wasn’t ready from the jump. Their 20 offensive rebounds were just unacceptable.”

For Finland, this wasn’t just about beating Serbia; it was about proving they belong among Europe’s elite. Back-to-back quarterfinal appearances, their first time ever reaching consecutive top-eight finishes, is a monumental achievement. They’ve shed the underdog tag and embraced the role of giant killers. Next up? A showdown against the winner of France vs. Georgia, another chance for Lauri Markkanen to remind the world that his star power isn’t confined to the NBA.

via Imago Credits: Imago, Serbia v Estonia – FIBA EuroBasket 2025 RIGA, LATVIA – AUGUST 27: Serbias Nikola Jokic 15 in action during the Group A third match of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 between Serbia and Estonia at Riga Arena, on August 27, 2025 in Riga, Latvia. Esra Bilgin / Anadolu Riga Latvia. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxEsraxBilginx

For Serbia, the questions are much tougher. This marks a second straight Round of 16 exit after their 2022 loss to Italy. Despite Jokic’s brilliance, injuries to Bogdan Bogdanović and depth issues proved fatal. They entered EuroBasket as co-favorites, but once again leave empty-handed. For a team with so much talent, it’s a gut punch that will sting for years.

What makes this performance from Lauri Markkanen resonate beyond EuroBasket is how it reflects his growth as a true superstar. He didn’t just score; he led. He carried Finland when shots weren’t falling, found ways to the line, and inspired his teammates to rise with him. That resilience and leadership is exactly what NBA teams will need to prepare for when he returns stateside.

Markkanen has always been viewed as a versatile scorer, but this summer is showing he’s more than that; he’s a franchise player capable of taking over games against the very best, even someone like Nikola Jokic. For Utah, it’s reassurance that they have their cornerstone. For the rest of the league, it’s a warning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finland’s upset over Serbia will go down as one of EuroBasket’s great shocks, but for Lauri Markkanen, it may be just the beginning of a much larger story. He’s not only carrying his country to new heights, he’s sending a clear message to the NBA.

So here’s the question: after watching Lauri Markkanen take down Nikola Jokic on the international stage, do you believe he’s ready to elevate into true NBA superstardom next season?