LaVar Ball Brutally Mocks LaMelo Ball Over Controversial Car Crash From 4 Months Ago

LaMelo Ball’s on-court vision is one of the best in the NBA. His vehicle driving record, however, is a different story. Through his time with the Charlotte Hornets, Ball’s name came up enough times in the news for reasons that had nothing to do with basketball. When the Hornets traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in late June, fans were quick to joke about how he would manage on winter roads. Even LaVar Ball joined in.

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It was the first episode of The LaVar Ball Show, with LaVar joined by all three of his sons. Across 48 minutes of conversation covering life, fatherhood and basketball, LaVar asked LaMelo which car from his 12-car collection he was currently driving. Before LaMelo could answer, Lonzo cut him off.

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“Watch out,” Lonzo yelled. The family was in stitches. Then LaMelo delivered the actual news: he has hired a driver!

“Oh, you got a driver,” said LaVar. “They say you was too busy running into folks, man. You still letting trucks, dog. They scared. They scared.”

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The family laughed and the internet followed. But the reason Ball now travels with a personal driver is less funny.

On Wednesday, February 18, Ball was behind the wheel of his camouflage-colored custom Hummer in uptown Charlotte when he collided with a sedan at the Trade and Tryon Streets shortly before 5PM. The impact ripped the front-left wheel clean off the Hummer. Videos spread across social media quickly, and one captured Ball stepping out of the vehicle and into a waiting Lamborghini before being driven away. Officials reported one person suffered minor injuries, though there were no serious injuries in this two-car crash.

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Ball suited up for the Hornets’ game the next morning. When reporters asked about the accident, he kept his answers brief.

“Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings,” Ball said.

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The Hornets did not suspend him, nor did the NBA. The crash cycled through the news and moved on. But it added another chapter to a reputation that had been building, which is what made Melo saying he has hired a driver land the way it did on the podcast.

LaMelo Ball settles his $3.75 million lawsuit

The February crash was not Ball’s first serious incident behind the wheel. A case from October 7, 2023 had been working through the courts for nearly three years and was days away from going to a trial when it was resolved.

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The incident occurred following the Hornets’ “Purple and Teal Day at the Hive” event at Spectrum Center. After leaving the arena, Ball stopped at a traffic light on North Caldwell Street when fans swarmed his car. The plaintiff alleged Ball drove off recklessly, striking her 12-year-old son and severely injuring the boy’s foot. She filed the lawsuit in Mecklenburg County in May 2024. Ball denied ever running over the boy’s foot. He hired multiple attorneys to fight his case and asked the boy’s family to pay his legal fees. His legal team later disclosed the family had sought $3.75 million in damages.

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The trial was scheduled for the week of June 15. A few days before it was set to begin, both parties reached an agreement through a consent order and the case was removed from the calendar. The settlement terms were not disclosed, as is standard for civil proceedings.

Ball enters his first season in Minnesota with both matters behind him. By hiring a driver, perhaps he saves himself from ever facing these similar issues, especially on the icy roads of Minneapolis.