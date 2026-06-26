LaVar Ball Tells Minnesota to Sign LaMelo Ball’s Brothers After Timberwolves Trade: “Guarantee Y’all a Championship”

The NBA’s trade landscape is well underway, with the latest swap surrounding All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets sent the youngest Ball brother to the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving some room for debate about the fit. However, one person is ecstatic. LaVar Ball is thrilled to the point of suggesting a family reunion to the Wolves’ ownership.

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The patriarch of the Ball family reacted in a social media video by offering the MLB legend-turned-Wolves owner, Aaron Rodriguez, the blueprint for dynastic success.

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“Minnesota Timberwolves, y’all did the coldest move in a game,” LaVar yelled. “Y’all went and got that Melo, yes. But here’s the thing. Let me give you the recipe. You’ve got to get the other two Ball boys. If you get the other Ball boys, it’ll be the most-watched team ever in the NBA. Trust me when I tell you, you all think I’m just talking. No, I’m not.”

LaVar Ball clearly loves that his son gets to play alongside Anthony Edwards. But he also emphasized that while LaMelo is an elite floor general, the ultimate championship cheat code relies on the lifelong chemistry he shares with his brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo.

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“Melo can’t win it by himself. But I tell you, with his brothers, I guarantee y’all a championship,” LaVar claimed. “The chemistry and the goddamn speed of the game? I never taught my boys to play by themselves. But together you can’t beat ’em. And with Ant! A-Rod, you’re already a superstar. So, you know what to do. You will take a chance.”

“So go get them boys. You can get Lonzo damn near for nothing. You can get Gelo damn near for nothing… guess that coming off the bench, starting, team chemistry, morale in the locker room, whatever you want. Whenever them Ball boys together, can’t lose. If you want the championship, get those other two.”

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LaVar was close to losing his voice screaming this out. It shouldn’t be hard for the Wolves to hear him.

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LaMelo Ball’s brothers can’t fulfill LaVar Ball’s fantasy

Less than 12 hours ago, LaVar Ball tearfully revealed in an interview with N3on that his wife, Tina, decided to end their marriage. And just hours later, reports about LaMelo’s trade emerged.

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The stunning trade, first broken by ESPN, sent LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota in exchange for reigning 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid and some draft capital. The Timberwolves parted with an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps for 2028, 2029, and 2030, and three future second-round selections.

The trade pairs LaMelo with Anthony Edwards’ explosive star power, though some are doubtful about Melo’s durability.

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Now, any fan who considered LaVar’s proposal would think LiAngelo and Lonzo would make up for Melo’s deficiencies. However, executing LaVar’s championship blueprint has its own hurdles.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Lonzo Ball to the Utah Jazz in February 2026, and the latter waived him. His career is still in limbo due to lingering knee injuries.

On the other hand, middle brother LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball retired in August 2025 at 27 years old after he found his calling in music. He’s pretty comfortable as a Def Jam artist and doesn’t need to return to professional basketball.

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The Timberwolves owners, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, are focused on retooling their depth around Ant after trading Julius Randle and Reid. LaVar’s ultimate dream of a triple-Ball family reunion in Minnesota remains a fun fantasy.