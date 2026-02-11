Lawyers Called on Jaxson Hayes as Shoved Wizards Mascot Seeks Legal Help

Jaxson Hayes’ turbulent season has taken another sharp turn, as the Lakers’ big man now faces potential legal action stemming from his on-court altercation with the Washington Wizards’ mascot. It was on January 30 when the Lakers star made the headlines for all the wrong reasons for his shove to mascot G-Wiz during pregame introductions. The legal route will see Hayes come face-to-face with an old chapter of his life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The person behind the mascot has selected Waukeen McCoy. He is the same attorney who represented Sofia Jamora in her domestic violence lawsuit against Hayes. This was dismissed back in June 2025 as both parties “settled amicably.” Even now, the lawyer is ready to offer that option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will give them the opportunity to resolve the matter before taking legal action,” McCoy said to TMZ. “But legal action is anticipated.” He also said other parties could be involved. Speaking about whether there was any injury to the mascot, McCoy said, “All I want to say at the moment is that he was injured.”

So, the legal trouble for Jaxson Hayes is not over despite serving his suspension and apologizing for his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, James Jones, announced a one-game suspension without pay for Hayes. He served that suspension during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers last week at Crypto.com Arena. The center was caught on camera shoving G-Wiz, who tumbled to the floor, and hit a performer who was jogging on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The San Francisco-based attorney called out his judgment from the league. “They gave him a one-game suspension, that’s ridiculous,” McCoy said. According to him, the action was only because this incident brought “embarrassment” to the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ coach was empathetic towards Jaxson Hayes after the incident

The Lakers center apologized to his teammates and to G-Wiz himself and stated that it happened after the mascot stepped on his foot. “Obviously, we apologize to the team, to the mascot,” Hayes told reporters.

“We all try to get ourselves in a mental space and a physical space to get ready to go out and play a game. And when I’m stretching, and somebody steps on my foot, I might have lost it. I should have handled it a different way. We live, and we learn. So I’m just going to keep doing that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This drama definitely became a distraction in the locker room. But JJ Redick made it clear that Hayes understands the mistake he made.“He made an error in judgment, and he owned up to it and apologized,” the Lakers coach said.

Redick’s comments suggest the organization is ready to move forward. Hayes has been an important contributor off the bench this season. The 25-year-old would hope that the legal dilemma is solved sooner rather than later.