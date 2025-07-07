‘Leader’ Bronny James Sends Strong Summer League Message Amid Uncertain Lakers Future

Los Angeles Lakers fans’ intrigue had to wait a little bit, but they finally saw a glimpse of what Year 2 Bronny James could be. There was a clear sign of development from the 20-year-old. Despite being this young, his mind has picked up a clear direction. James wants to be a “defensive menace” and earn a spot on the Lakers. And he started his Summer League debut with a play that reflected his devotion to assume that role.

Bronny James stole the ball and got a clear pathway to a tomahawk dunk to open his 10-point performance. It’s the classic James finish. But that’s not the only thing he shares with his father, LeBron James. Legends of the game are awestruck by the four-time champion’s ability to will his teammates and bring everything together. His son hasn’t been exposed to such a role yet. But even though he hasn’t played much NBA basketball, his teammates resonate with his voice.

“To be honest, just trying to go out there and be myself. I’ve always been told that I have a leader kinda personality, so just trying to go out there and be the right example for my team and everything else will follow,” he said about being one of the pillars of the team.

It looks much different than LeBron James’ style of leadership. With experience still lacking, Bronny James isn’t controlling the tempo of the game. But behind closed doors, he seems to have a profound influence on his teammates. However, even he is aware that just being a leader doesn’t ensure teammates will follow his lead.

That’s the reason he appreciates the group of players around him. “We have an amazing group of guys that are very coachable and very good people. So there’s no problem whatsoever when it comes to that,” he said after the game.

But the question now is, how long does he have with his teammates? Bronny James isn’t desperate to leave. But his father is on the hunt for titles.

Will Bronny James survive as a Laker?

There’s been palpable drama ever since LeBron James opted in for his last season with the Lakers. It has had a whirlwind effect. The media and even fans are trying to decipher what this move really means. His agent, Rich Paul’s statement, led to the belief that the Akron Hammer could be looking for a franchise that can honor his limited time.

The Lakers are currently stuck in the middle. They do have Luka Doncic as their future head hunter. But as far as the team is concerned, the Purple and Gold don’t look to be contenders. Signings of Deandre Ayton might lead to believing that they could make something happen next season. But in LeBron James’ case, he doesn’t have time to wait.

A move could still happen. And that takes us right back to Bronny James. As an individual, he isn’t focused on the rumors and conversations swirling around. James just wants to play basketball and reach his potential in the most honest way possible. But if LeBron James moves, does that imply that his son will have to relocate as well?

If you ask the analysts, they feel like it. Bill Simmons has proposed a trade for the duo back to Cleveland, their hometown. And most feel there’s a good chance they will move together, since they do share Rich Paul as their agent. At the same time, Bronny James will have the ability to make his own decisions.

Since drafting him, the Lakers have committed to developing young talent. Bronny James is among the first projects under JJ Redick, and his influence to turn him into a defensive workhorse is already evident. So will they move together? It’s still uncertain. What is certain is that the 20-year-old seems to be settling well in LA.

If he develops well, do you think Bronny James has a chance to be a regular on the Lakers or will he move with LeBron James? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.