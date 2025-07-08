League Sources Confirm Bradley Beal’s Clippers Move Heating Up as Norman Powell Trade Aftermath Detailed

“Bradley Beal is actively exploring his options with other teams in anticipation of a Suns buyout… There will be considerable interest in Beal once he becomes an unrestricted free agent,” reported Marc Stein recently. The last 2 years showed that the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal are not a good fit. The $160.9988 million that is owed to him over the next 3 years only increased the need to get rid of him, but the no-trade clause in Beal’s contract had the Suns’ front office’s hands tied. Now, as the player and the team inch closer to a buyout, speculation arises on where the 3x NBA All-Star will go next. From the looks of it, the LA Clippers are nearing the finish line to secure and lock down the player.

Renowned Sportswriter Zach Lowe, along with guest host Howard Beck, recently touched base on what could be Bradley Beal’s next team. Lowe highlighted his ‘Beal Nexus’, aka teams he believes the player could go next. The list earlier contained the Miami Heat, who are now out, but still includes the Clippers, the LA Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Golden State Warriors. Fellow sports journalist Fred Katz nominated the Orlando Magic as well.

The sportscasters are covering all their bases! However, Lowe was able to confidently say, “I think now it’s likely going to be the Clippers. The interesting…. Well, who knows? I shouldn’t say that. People around the league think that this was the domino. Uh, this Norman Powell trade was the domino before the Bradley Beal domino falls. Um we’ll see what happens”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Norman Powell was sent to the Miami Heat as part of a three-team trade a few hours ago. NBA Insider Marc Stein had previously reported that the expectation was that Beal and the Suns were on track to agree to a buyout after the “exploratory” trade talks with the Heat had concluded. After all, the Heat were among the teams earlier interested in signing Beal once he became an unrestricted free agent.

AD

However, with Norman Powell now going to the Miami Heat, things have changed. Not only do the Heat have their shooting guard now, but the Clippers are now missing one.

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the Clippers place emphasis on defense and stars don’t generally score in the same volume as the likes of Durant and Booker. Furthermore, signing Beal with the $5.3 million left of their mid-level exception won’t be an issue, as Beal will get a substantial amount from his buyout.

Having Bradley Beal would certainly improve things on the offensive front. More than that, however, it highlights a different silver lining for the Suns, too. Not only will they save up a major amount, but the team will also have the means and a reason to get back an old face.

Will Bradley Beal’s Clippers acquisition allow Chris Paul to head to the Phoenix Suns?

Through his 2-decade NBA career, Chris Paul has been associated with 7 different teams. He spent six full seasons with the Clippers back in the early 2010s. However, if Bradley Beal heads to the Clippers, then Chris Paul cannot be acquired by the team. Instead, he may find himself joining the Phoenix Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few days ago, ESPN insider Bobby Marks discussed Chris Paul’s status. With Sportscenter’s Hannah Storm filling in as guest host, he said, “I would keep an eye on two teams here, Hannah. The Milwaukee Bucks, certainly with the loss of Damian Lillard. And, his former team, the Phoenix Suns”.

Even Jake Fischer endorsed this by writing in a recent report that “Beal’s looming buyout in Phoenix, however, could increase the likelihood of Paul’s return to the Suns after the 40-year-old teamed with Devin Booker to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2020-21. As The Stein Line first reported on June 29, Paul’s top two preferred destinations entering free agency were the Suns and Clippers … due largely to the proximity factor.”

The ‘proximity factor’ will play a vital role in Chris Paul’s decision-making. During a recent appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, the veteran touched base on the future by saying, “I talked to my family about it. My son just turned 16. My daughter’s 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. So I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State, OKC. I’ve been around a few teams. But I’ve been away from them the past six years. So, it’s a little different.” Los Angeles and Phoenix are a 6h 10m (372 miles) drive from each other. With Paul having already hinted at his retirement in the coming years, he wants to make the most of his remaining time by being near his family, who reside in LA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

‘The Sporting News’ reported that a Bradley Beal buyout would put the Phoenix Suns under the second apron and luxury tax. The avoidance of repeater penalties would save the team more than $200 million. That is good enough to even afford someone like Chris Paul, who is currently playing under a 1-year, $10.46 million contract. With Devin Booker and Chris Paul side-by-side, the Phoenix Suns would be able to gain back some of the charm it had lost over the last 2 seasons. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal will thrive well at the Intuit Dome, as long as he gets buckets and plays in lineups with strong defenders who can make up for his flaws. A win-win for all.