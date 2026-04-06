“League’s in Good Hands”: LeBron James Makes Definitive Statement on Cooper Flagg, Credits 2025 Rookie Class

Despite being rivals, LeBron James and Cooper Flagg made NBA history with their 20-point performances. The youngest Dallas Maverick star and the oldest player in the league traded buckets during the matchup and after the game traded respects. With retirement around the corner, Bron has a lot of hopes for Coop and the rest of his rookie class.

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“I mean, he’s (Flagg) obviously special,” proudly stated LeBron to the media. “I’ve seen that all the way back to like the AAU days when he was coming up in the ranks and playing with his team out of Maine and doing the things that he was doing on the circuit. He was special from there. He’s just getting better and better and better. It looks like he loves the game. He’s putting in the work, so he’s gotten better.”

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The Mavs rookie has definitely put in the work and had no problem going toe-to-toe with Bron. In the first half, both had already created history. It was the first-ever game in NBA history in which a teenager (Flagg) and a player over 40 years of age (James) scored 20+ points. Coop scored 26 points, meanwhile the Lakers‘ superstar dropped 22 points in 9-of-11 shooting.

Imago May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

This was the first game after injury to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and LeBron James was back being the first option on the team. From learning the ropes to leading the league, to now letting other stars take charge. Transitioning on every role and being the flag bearer of the league for the longest time, he truly knows which talent survives in the NBA. This year’s draft class clearly has earned that respect.

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“But it’s a great rookie class. I mean, you look at VJ at Philly, you look at Kon in Charlotte, you look at Dylan in San Antonio. It’s a great rookie class, and all those guys are making an impact in their respective teams. So, league’s in good hands with those rooks.”

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Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and has shattered the rookie record with a league-leading 265 made 3-pointers. He is the only rookie this year to win four straight ROTM awards. Dylan Harper, the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, has not played first-team minutes like Cooper Flagg or Kon Knueppel, but the Spurs rookie has been an efficient sixth man and playmaker.

His 6’6″ stature and 6’11” wingspan have proved to be enough problem for the rivals as Harper earned the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award in February. Similarly, VJ Edgecombe provides high-impact two-way performance, averaging over 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. He recently earned his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for March. Thus, LeBron James’ assessment of this class is very true.

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The rookies are thriving in different roles in different organizations while still learning and adapting to NBA life.

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Cooper Flagg paid back the compliments

The 45 points against the Lakers came after 51 points masterclass against the Magic. Thus, Cooper Flagg became the first rookie to score at least 45 points in consecutive games since Hall of Famer Walt Bellamy in 1962. Coop is also one of only six players to record at least three 45-point seasons as a rookie. While he is collecting accolades and performances for the history books, the Mavs rookie was appreciative that he shared the floor with LeBron James.

“He’s somebody that, when I was little kid watching him go through his whole career. It’s really impressive, obviously, first of all, just to watch him, seeing him be able to do the things that he’s still able to do out there. It’s a dream come true. These are the moments, these are the times to be able to match up against somebody like that with the career that he’s had, he’s obviously one of the greatest, so it’s incredible,” said Flagg.

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His numbers are also quite similar and comparable to those of the rookie James. For the Cavaliers, LeBron James averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his 2003-04 Rookie of the Year campaign. That’s why even the Mavs HC Jason Kidd, who coached the Los Angeles Lakers veteran (2019-21), wants rookie Flagg to learn from LeBron’s distinguished NBA career.