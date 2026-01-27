Leaked Audio Reveals Luka Doncic Allegedly Recruiting $10M Mavs Star to Lakers

Luka Doncic remained undefeated at American Airlines Center. He now holds a 4-0 record in his former home arena. The Slovenian superstar has happily settled into the Los Angeles Lakers garb. Well, Doncic isn’t just working full-time as one of the most lethal shooters in the NBA. He’s also seemingly working as a scouting personnel for the Lakers. And he has one of his former Mavs teammates in sight: Naji Marshall.

After posting 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists against Dallas, Doncic stood tall and smiling before the Mavericks Nation. However, his interaction with his former teammates drew a lot of attention. One of them stood, and that was his short conversation with Marshall. Luka just tapped the 28-year-old’s chest, noticed that he was mic’ed up, and said, “You’re mic’ed up, we’ll talk in the back.”

Now, this barely 10-second interaction has sparked curiosity in the NBA world. Is Luka Doncic trying to recruit Naji Marshall to the LA Lakers?

Now, Anthony Davis draws lukewarm calls due to money matters and durability worries. Meanwhile, Dallas has a different buzz brewing. Rival teams keep circling Marshall. The 28-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, averaging a career-high 14.7 ppg, and raising eyebrows across the league. “I think half the league is interested in him,” one scout with a Western Conference team said.

However, the Mavericks are standing firm. The message is clear: Moving Marshall would require a truly massive offer, something far beyond routine trade chatter. Signed in July 2024, the 28-year-old wing secured a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $27 million, averaging $9 million per season. That price tag changes the math. If offers fall flat, nothing breaks.

Moreover, Marshall would be one of the perfect fits for the Los Angeles Lakers. And well, it’s not just because of his close association with Luka Doncic. His efficiency on the court says it all.

Naji Marshall fits with Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Marshall checks two Lakers boxes fast. Defense with bite. Scoring with efficiency. In 2025-26, he averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, shoots 54.5% overall, and posts a 63.5% true shooting mark. He thrives inside at 64.5% on twos, rebounds well, and creates chaos with 2.5 deflections.

His 96.2 versatility rating and 69th percentile portability stand out. A 21-point, 11-rebound night versus Los Angeles backed it up. Meanwhile, the Lakers sit at -1.6 net rating in those wing minutes. Moreover, Los Angeles needs help beyond LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Marshall brings perimeter control with an 89th percentile steals to turnover rate at 0.5 raDTOV and disciplined fouling.

As a sixth man or spot starter at 29 MPG, he projects 12 to 15 points, 5 boards, 3.0 APG. He could ease pressure on Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, work pick and rolls, and space enough at 27 to 38% from deep. Therefore, if Luka Doncic is truly trying to recruit Naji Marshall, then he’s looking into the future for the LA Lakers.